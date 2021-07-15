What you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen recall

Here’s a few key points you should know about the voluntary recall, which comes at peak beach season in Greater Boston and down the Cape.

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that it’s voluntarily recalling some spray aerosol sunscreen products from the market amid concerns they could be contaminated with low levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that it is recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen product lines. The recalled aerosol sunscreens under J&J’s Neutrogena brand include Beach Defense, Cool Dry Sport, Invisible Daily and Ultra Sheer. The products come in different sizes and sun protection factors. The Aveeno aerosol being recalled is called Protect + Refresh.

2] What’s this chemical causing all the trouble?

Benzene. Johnson & Johnson said in its statement that the chemical’s “classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Benzene can be absorbed, to varying degrees, by inhalation, through the skin, and orally.”

3] So if I’ve used one of these products recently, will I have problems?

Likely not, according to the company. In Wednesday’s statement, J&J said “daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

So why take the sprays off the shelf?

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products,” J&J said. “While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products. We are investigating the cause of this issue, which is limited to certain aerosol sunscreen products.”

4] What are medical experts saying?

Dr. Miranda A.L. van Tilburg, a professor of clinical research at Campbell University in North Carolina who also teaches at UNC School of Medicine, was among the experts who reacted to the recall via Twitter.

“A recall on sunscreens,” she tweeted. “As a parent I know how convenient spray sunscreen is with wriggly kids. As a [scientist] I am worried about the data showing how quickly it allows absorption of chemicals whose affect may be harmful.”

Dr. Andreas Sideridis, a pediatrician based in Arlington, Va., tweeted in response that he recommends specific sunscreens to parents who may be concerned about chemicals.

“I always recommend sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as the active ingredients for that reason,” he tweeted.









Material from Bloomberg was used in this report.

