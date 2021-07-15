Investigators say fire that killed siblings in Saugus was electrical

Authorities determined the fire started in an interior attached porch at the front of the property, where several electrical and extension cords were spotted in the debris, the statement said. Other potential sources including foul play have been ruled out, according to DFS.

In a statement, the DFS said the cause of the blaze at 16 Richard St. was electrical in nature, and that there was no evidence of functioning smoke or carbon monoxide alarms in the home. Rosemarie Naples, 80, and her brother Louis Gallo, 78, died in the fire.

The cause of a Saturday fire in Saugus that claimed the lives of two older adult siblings was electrical, the state Department of Fire Services said Thursday.

Advertisement

“Electrical fires are the second leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in the statement. “It’s critically important not to overload outlets with multiple appliances, or to use power strips or extension cords to power devices like air conditioners or space heaters. If you see sparks, hear sizzling or buzzing, or smell the vague odor of something burning, call your local fire department immediately. Firefighters can use thermal imaging technology to see excessive heat inside the walls.”

Fire officials stressed that working smoke alarms can double an occupant’s chances of survival during a house party.

Home fire deaths, the statement said, have halved since the early 1970s, when alarms were first marketed, and about 40 percent of fatalities in the US now occur in the 4 percent of homes nationwide without smoke alarms.

The statement urged residents to install smoke alarms, test them monthly, and replace batteries whenever clocks are changed. A smoke alarm more than a decade old should be replaced, officials said.

Between 2016 and 2020 in Massachusetts, the statement said, fire departments reported 2,719 home fires caused by electrical problems. The fires caused 28 civilian deaths, 76 civilian injuries, and 377 fire service injuries, plus an estimated $38.8 million in combined financial damages, according to the release.

Advertisement

Electrical fires are the second leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts, the statement said.

Saugus Fire Captain Tom Nolan said over the weekend that firefighters were first called to 16 Richard St. at 5:33 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find flames “overlapping” the front of two-and-a-half-story house, he said, and began a “heroic effort” to halt the blaze.

Gallo was unable to escape and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Naples was taken from the home to a nearby hospital, where she died.

A steady stream of cars drove past the blackened, badly damaged home on Sunday. Many slowed down to stare at the wreckage and sniff at the smoke that lingered in the air. Among the ash and debris, four bouquets on the front steps formed a makeshift memorial to Gallo and Naples. Affixed to one was a note addressed to their relatives: “Call me.”

The siblings were also mourned in their hometown of Swampscott. Louis Gallo was widely known there as the seaside town’s unofficial historian, even after his move to Saugus in 1995.

In 2016, he weighed in on the return of a marker to commemorate a train crash just days before its 50th anniversary, according to a prior Globe story.

For over two decades, he was an active member of the Swampscott History Buffs, which met monthly at the Swampscott Public Library, according to a profile in 01907 The Magazine. After a career as a commercial artist, Gallo also worked at Swampscott Public Schools and the Swampscott Public Library, the article said.

Advertisement

Peter Spellios, the chair of the Swampscott Select Board, also lauded Gallo for his dedication to the town.

“Swampscott has lost a forever friend and caretaker of Swampscott with the passing of Louie Gallo,” he said in a weekend statement e-mailed to the Globe. “Louie has left us with a greater understanding and appreciation of our hometown and his passion to keep Swampscott’s history alive will forever be felt and valued.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.