Is the pope Catholic?

That’s not good enough for those who claim their children’s religious freedom is being violated by being forced to take vaccines that were tested using fetal tissue harvested from aborted fetuses decades ago.

In doing so, BC, a Catholic institution, is following not only its own best judgment but the guidance of Pope Francis who is, um, the leader of the Catholic Church.

Some parents of Boston College students are shocked, outraged and deeply offended that BC is insisting that students returning to campus be vaccinated.

The Boston Herald, which broke the story, claimed BC was “facing a wave of Catholic parents and students ‘disgusted’ by religious exemptions being denied” to students from families concerned “over a link to aborted fetal tissue used to test the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines.”

If it’s a wave, it’s like one of those at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir near BC: ripples, really, as if caused by someone skipping a stone across the water.

BC spokesman Jack Dunn said the university has received about a dozen complaints from parents, mostly from states where vaccine compliance is extremely low.

“A handful have reached out,” Dunn acknowledged, “saying they are disappointed at our requirement that all students and faculty and staff be vaccinated as a condition to be on campus. We are resolute in our position. The Pope has urged Catholics to be vaccinated. Cardinal Sean [O’Malley] has urged Catholics in the archdiocese to be vaccinated.”

Fun fact: Cardinal Sean received his vaccine in December at, ahem, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

MC Sullivan, the archdiocese’s chief ethicist, has assured local Catholics that while tissue from abortions performed decades ago was used in testing, it was not used in the production of vaccines. Sullivan said it is morally acceptable for Catholics to be vaccinated.

While most of the complaining parents aren’t from around here, they have some local support.

Look, in the sky! Is is a bird? Is it a plane?

No, it’s the caped crusaders of the Catholic Action League!

Why did I know, as soon as the story appeared in the Herald, that it was only a matter of time before the Catholic Action League, the self-appointed guardians of ultra-conservative Catholicism, weighed in on this?

(Memo to Globe editor of letters to the editor: Please reserve space for the obligatory, outraged letter from C.J. Doyle, executive director of the Catholic Action League, questioning my credentials as a practicing Catholic, which should arrive in 3, 2, 1.)

Sure enough, Doyle issued a statement, saying, “At a time when most American Catholics have conformed to the dominant culture and accepted the legality of abortion, one would think that a Catholic university would be understanding, even supportive, towards the conscientious concerns of believing Catholics who affirm the sanctity and dignity of innocent human life.”

Speaking as one of those, as Mr. Doyle would put it, unbelieving Catholics, I would respond that one would think that a Catholic university would be understanding, even supportive, of the directives of the pope who leads their church and the archbishop who leads their archdiocese.

This, remember, is the same crowd that demanded BC rescind an honorary degree for Enda Kenny, then taoiseach, or prime minister, of Ireland because Kenny, as the duly elected leader of a constitutional republic, had the audacity to follow a Supreme Court ruling ordering him to create an exception to Ireland’s then-strict prohibition of abortion when the life of a mother was in danger.

To its credit, BC stuck to its guns in that instance, even after Cardinal Sean regrettably gave cover to those ultra-conservative Catholics who obsess about abortion while the preening, judgmental bishops who preside over their church dismiss gay people as “disordered” and act as though it’s still the 18th century when it comes to women.

In the meantime, those Catholic anti-vaxxers might want to have their kids transfer to Providence College. The bishop in Providence is more up their alley, though it should be noted that most alleys are, in fact, dead ends.













Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.