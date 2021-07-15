‘Jon Hamm held my dog today’: South End woman meets ‘Mad Men’ star while walking her dog

While walking her Yorkiepoo, Otis , through the South End on Wednesday, Kagan met “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm on the set of his latest film, “Confess, Fletch.”

But for Katrina Kagan, that day came this week.

It’s not every day that Don Draper crouches down to pet your dog and feed him a treat.

Kagan, who lives in the neighborhood and was watching crews filming, said Hamm was kind enough to stop for a few minutes while on a break to come over and briefly talk to her and a friend, Marissa Dimino Burns.

But the actor was mostly interested in petting their dogs, she said.

“My friend introduced herself, said, ‘Hi we are huge fans,’ and he came over and wanted to pet our dogs,” said Kagan, 26, who works in marketing. “He saw the dogs, so I think he was like, ‘Ya sure, let me pet your dogs.’ I’m not sure he would have stopped without the dogs.”

Kagan said Hamm was “super nice” and posed for photos with Otis and Dimino Burns’s dog, a Sheepadoodle named Teddy. In the pictures, which Kagan shared on Instagram this week, Hamm is crouched down, petting Otis.

“Jon Hamm held my dog today,” she wrote in one caption.

Kagan said she and Dimino Burns talked with Hamm about their nonprofit, We The Dogs New England, an offshoot of the Washington D.C.-based group that helps support local animal rescue organizations.

Hamm then fed a treat to Otis — a rescue dog — and held the leashes of both canines, she said. He also shared a picture of his own dog.

“He just took out his phone and said, ‘This is my dog,’” Kagan said. “It was a bigger dog — very cute, very sweet.”

One of Kagan’s photos was shared on Twitter by @OnlyInBos, which boasts more than half-a-million followers. The picture prompted one person to joke that they were planning to adopt a dog in the hopes of meeting Hamm on set.

Hamm has been in the Boston area filming the reboot of the 1985 movie, “Fletch,” for the last month. The movie is being directed by Greg Mottola (“Superbad,” “Adventureland”) with a script by Zev Borow (“Lethal Weapon”). It co-stars Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, and Roy Wood Jr.

“Confess, Fletch,” is a modern-day take on one of Gregory McDonald’s 1970s mystery novels about Los Angeles Times reporter Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher, according to Miramax, which first announced the film’s production in July last year.

“The film adaptation is based on the second book in the Fletch series,” according to the studio. “In a mysterious chain of wild events, Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders — one of which pins him as a prime suspect.”

As he tries to prove he’s innocent, Fletch must track down his fiancée’s stolen art collection, “the only inheritance she’s acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead.”

The movie began filming around Boston in June. Scenes have also been shot in the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s newsroom and the Worcester police department.

While here, Hamm has taken in some sights, including a Red Sox game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

But he’s also apparently been enamored by his furry fans, even if they don’t always reciprocate. Not even Don Draper himself could get Otis to follow directions, Kagan said.

“He asked my dog to sit and Otis was not interested,” Kagan said with a laugh. “He didn’t care who he was.”

Globe Correspondent Dana Gerber contributed to this report.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.