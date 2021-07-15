Lowell woman says state wants her to slaughter her pet goats

“I don’t want my goats to die,” she said in a telephone interview. “I’ve been crying. This makes no sense.”

The 42-year-old Lowell resident has three goats that she keeps at a farm in Tewksbury. She said a state inspector recently went to the farm and she received an order stating that the goats would have to be killed. But Maldonado said she is refusing to comply, and will do anything she can to save their lives.

Vilmaria Maldonado has been fretting about the fate of her three pet goats.

Maldonado said she received two of the goats — named Democrat and Republican — as a gift from her boyfriend, David Oliveira, in February. She got her third pet goat, named George Washington, in March.

“They still had their umbilical cord attached,” she said. “That’s how young they were. We bottle fed them every three hours like real babies.” They even changed their diapers, she said.

David Oliveira and his girlfriend Vilmaria Maldonado spend time with their goats at Oliveira’s family farm in Tewksbury. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

What was it like raising three goats in an apartment in Lowell? “It was exciting,” she said.

When the trio started to outgrow her one-bedroom apartment, Oliveira suggested that she bring them to his family’s farm in Tewksbury. So they made the move from Lowell to Tewksbury in April.

“I was a little sad,” she said. “Transitioning them from the apartment to the farm took about a week.”

Soon after the goats arrived at the farm, Maldonado said she took them to the vet and made sure they got their shots.

But things went downhill from there.

State officials said her goats lacked the proper veterinary paperwork to be kept as pets, and on one recent visit a state inspector reported that the goats appeared to be sickly.

On July 9, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources issued an order stating that the three goats would have to be killed.

State officials said the three goats would have to be slaughtered or euthanized because they were imported from Pennsylvania and Maine and designated as for “slaughter-only.” Under federal regulations, “slaughter-only” animals must be slaughtered and processed within 72 hours.

To import a goat to keep as a pet, the goat has to be examined by a USDA-accredited veterinarian and given a certificate showing that it is healthy. The goat also needs an ear tag or other form of official identification to show where it came from. Goats from certain states may need to be tested for certain diseases, state officials said.

Craig Gilvarg, a spokesman for the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said federal officials are conducting their own investigation into where the goats came from and a final decision is expected to be made “in the coming days.”

“The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is coordinating with its federal partners at the United States Department of Agriculture to resolve this situation in accordance with federal law and in a manner that ensures the integrity of Massachusetts food system and protects public health,” he said in an email Wednesday night. “The USDA is conducting its own trace back on the goats’ origins to confirm MDAR’s findings before making a final decision on the matter in the coming days.”

But Maldonado disagrees, and she’s willing to put up a fight.

“They were given to me to cheer me up. I’m using them as therapeutic animals. It really helps,” she said.

“When they said, ‘you can’t have these here....they have to go down,’” she said. “I said, ‘What the [expletive] you mean? They are my babies. I got so angry. I’m not killing my [expletive] goats. That’s insanity. They’re like my babies. They’re like my children.”

Oliveira said although the farm has a slaughterhouse on the property, they’ve kept other pet farm animals (including horses, a pony, and chickens) there in the past without any issues. He’s now not only worried about the goats, but also how the situation is impacting Maldonado’s well-being.

“We can’t even sleep,” he said.

Maldonado received an order to slaughter the goats on Friday. It was supposed to be done within 72 hours, she said, but she did not comply, nor does she plan to.

“I’m holding out,” she said.

Vilmaria Maldonado, of Lowell, has three pet goats that she keeps at her boyfriend's family's farm in Tewksbury. State officials have told her the goats must be slaughtered or euthanized. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.