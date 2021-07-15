Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Brockton

A man died after he was struck by a motor vehicle in Brockton Thursday afternoon, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office announced.

Police responded to several 911 calls reporting the crash in the area of 1101 Main St. at 2:31 p.m., Cruz’s office said in a statement.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died. His identity was not immediately released, pending notification of his kin.