Middlesex DA says spate of Newton housebreaks has generated ‘fear’ among residents

“As many of you have probably seen in the news, in the city of Newton between June 12 and July 12, we had five house breaks that occured,” Ryan said. “They clearly were all focused on the homes of Asian American families.”

Ryan’s remarks came during a remote meeting of her office’s Anti-Hate Anti-Bias Task Force, which brings together law enforcement, clergy, lawmakers, and advocates to hash out strategies for responding to and preventing hateful acts.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said Thursday that a string of recent house break-ins targeting Newton residents of Asian descent has sown “very real fear in the community,” and investigators have heard talk of similar crimes that may have gone unreported.

Ryan said in all the cases but one, the homeowners were gone from their homes for just a few hours at most.

“And in that time, there was a very forcible entry made to the house, and people covered a lot of ground and took a lot of things from the house,” Ryan said. “And managed to be out before the homeowners came back.”

She added that the crime spree may not be confined to the five reported cases.

“One of the concerns is, we have heard some talk that there may be other, unreported similar breaks,” Ryan said, adding that “having your house broken into is one of the most invasive crimes.” She didn’t provide specifics on the unreported cases.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller also spoke during the meeting and said people of Asian descent across the region are feeling on edge.

“I think the AAPI community in general across Greater Boston is feeling very unsettled and unnerved right now,” Fuller said.

Newton police Chief John F. Carmichael Jr. said during the meeting that he had spoken earlier in the day with residents about the as-yet-unsolved house breaks.

“I really got a good sense today when I got out of the station and started to walk around up in some of the neighborhoods where the breaks were happening and got some very good feedback,” Carmichael said. “The fear of crime right now in the community is significant. It’s very real. So it’s going to be a big challenge for us to be able to make sure that we’re partnering with members of the community and reassuring them all of the different things that we have in place that are kind of going on behind the scenes to make sure that they’re safe.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.