More homes for sale in Rhode Island, unemployment rate fell slightly in June

In May, the association said there were 900 single family homes for sale across the state, less than one month’s supply. Now, supply has increased slightly to 1.7 month’s supply. A normal market would be between five and six months of inventory.

The median sales price for a single-family home reached a record high of $385,000 in June, statistics from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors show.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The median house price in Rhode Island is up 25 percent from what it was a year ago, but slightly more houses are available for sale now than there were in May.

Leann D’Ettore, president of the association, said more homes are on the market in part because of rising vaccination rates and because federal mortgage forbearance is scheduled to phase out in September. That means many people who have not been able to make mortgage payments will be required to do so again, prompting some to decide to sell.

Also in June, Rhode Island’s unemployment rate fell slightly when the state added about 1,700 jobs, the state Department of Labor and Training said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 5.9 percent in June, down from 6 percent in May, the agency said in a release. The unemployment rate in June 2020 was 10.9 percent.

June’s state rate matched the nation’s rate.

With the 1,700 jobs added in June, the state added 13,200 jobs in the first six months of the year, the agency said.

The state has now regained 67% of the roughly 108,000 jobs lost during the pandemic shutdown.

One of the work sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic — arts, entertainment and recreation — had the biggest gains last month with 1,400 jobs as golf courses and marinas hired for the summer and restrictions on fitness centers were eased.

The retail, health care, government and construction sectors also added jobs.

In retail, job gains were reported in grocery and department stores as well as at building material and garden supply centers.

The professional and business services, waste services, and accommodation and food services sectors all lost jobs in June.