Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Chinatown crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were involved in a crash with another vehicle in Chinatown Thursday afternoon, Boston police said.
The crash happened on Kneeland street and Harrison Avenue at 12:46 p.m., Sergeant Detective John Boyle said. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The homicide unit and the fatal collision investigation team responded to the scene, Boyle said.
The crash is under investigation.
No further information was available early Thursday evening.
