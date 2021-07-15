Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Chinatown crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were involved in a crash with another vehicle in Chinatown Thursday afternoon, Boston police said.

The crash happened on Kneeland street and Harrison Avenue at 12:46 p.m., Sergeant Detective John Boyle said. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The homicide unit and the fatal collision investigation team responded to the scene, Boyle said.