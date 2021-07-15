North Andover Police investigating hate crime targeting LGBTQ+ persons

A hate crime investigation is underway in North Andover where a resident has received death threats against LGBTQ+ persons after flying a Pride flag, according to police.
An anonymous letter was left on the doorstep of a Village Green condominium, where a resident put the flag outside their home, police said in a press release issued Wednesday.
The letter, which the resident received on Monday, was pasted with hate symbols and threatened to kill members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the release.
The department “condemns all acts of hate against any person or property,” the release said.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-683-3168.
