Off-the-grid island getaway in Rhode Island sold for $365k

The asking price for the tiny home — the only one on tiny Patience Island in Narragansett Bay — was originally $399k

By The Associated PressUpdated July 15, 2021, 38 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — The only home on a small island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay has been sold.

The 600-square-foot (55-square-meter), off-the-electrical-grid cottage on Patience Island — with the unique address of 0 Patience Way — sold for $365,000, according to public records, lower than the $399,900 asking price when it was first listed in April, The Newport Daily News reported Thursday.

Realtor Michael Russo announced the sale on his Facebook page Tuesday.

“Congrats to all parties involved with this special sale!” he wrote. He did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not been recorded in town property records.

The seasonal cottage comes with just under a half-acre of land, two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a half bath and what is described as a “picturesque front porch.” Even though it's off the grid, a single solar panel provides some electrical services.

The island, officially part of the town of Portsmouth, is about one-third of a square mile.

According to property records, the cottage was built in 1972 and had been owned by the same family since.

