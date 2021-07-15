Police arrest two teens in connection to separate shootings in Boston

He was one of 10 people shot in Boston last weekend.

A 17-year-old male from Jamaica Plain was arrested in connection to the non-fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Roxbury , police said in a statement . The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound after police responded to 21 Smith St. at 8:21 p.m. Sunday night.

Boston police arrested two teenagers Thursday and both face firearms charges stemming from separate shooting incidents in the city.

The teenager was arrested just before 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Parker Street, police said. He will appear in West Roxbury Juvenile Court and face charges including unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said.

Earlier Thursday, about 4:34 a.m., a Boston police SWAT team arrested a 17-year-old male at his South End home on a warrant for firearms charges stemming from a daytime shooting on June 12 in the area of Monsignor Reynolds Way, police said in a statement.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, police said, but officers found multiple bullets had struck the windows and doors on a nearby residential building, even hitting a television set inside an apartment where a woman and her two children were present.

When officers first responded to the scene in June, they spoke to a man who lived in the building and said he heard several shots fired and ran outside to get his two pet ducks, who were not injured, police said.

The teenager is set to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and vandalization of property, police said.

