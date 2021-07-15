fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police take man into custody after he barricaded himself in Dorchester residence for several hours

By Andrew Brinker and Travis Andersen Globe Correspondent and Globe Staff,Updated July 15, 2021, 9 minutes ago
A group of SWAT officers emerged from the building with a handcuffed man wearing a baseball hat in Dorchester on Thursday.
A group of SWAT officers emerged from the building with a handcuffed man wearing a baseball hat in Dorchester on Thursday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A man allegedly pistol whipped his neighbor in Dorchester Thursday morning before barricading himself in his own residence for about three hours until he was taken into custody, Boston police said.

Police said officers were called to the area of 291 Centre Street around 8:41 a.m., and that they later determined what transpired between the man and his neighbor, Sgt. Detective John Boyle said. The man barricaded himself after the alleged assault, police said, prompting SWAT officers and multiple negotiators to respond to the area.

Neighbors were evacuated during the tense standoff, police said, and some could be seen watching the incident play out on nearby balconies.

Advertisement

Around 12:20 p.m., a group of SWAT officers emerged from the building with a handcuffed man wearing a baseball hat. It wasn’t clear if anyone else had been with the man in his apartment.

Luis Rivera picked up his niece and daughter from the daycare on Centre Street. Centre Street and Clematis Street were blocked off while police dealt with a barricaded suspect.
Luis Rivera picked up his niece and daughter from the daycare on Centre Street. Centre Street and Clematis Street were blocked off while police dealt with a barricaded suspect. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

This is a breaking story that will be updated.


Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Boston Globe video