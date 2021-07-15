Police take man into custody after he barricaded himself in Dorchester residence for several hours

A man allegedly pistol whipped his neighbor in Dorchester Thursday morning before barricading himself in his own residence for about three hours until he was taken into custody, Boston police said.

Police said officers were called to the area of 291 Centre Street around 8:41 a.m., and that they later determined what transpired between the man and his neighbor, Sgt. Detective John Boyle said. The man barricaded himself after the alleged assault, police said, prompting SWAT officers and multiple negotiators to respond to the area.

Neighbors were evacuated during the tense standoff, police said, and some could be seen watching the incident play out on nearby balconies.