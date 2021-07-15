Providence residents can get free admission to Roger Williams Zoo starting this weekend

PROVIDENCE — Providence residents will be able to receive free admission to the Roger Williams Park Zoo this Saturday and the first Saturday of each month thereafter.
“As the Providence community emerges from the restrictive reality of the pandemic, it is important to provide cost-effective ways for residents and visitors to gather and enjoy our beautiful City,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a statement Wednesday. “Free First Saturdays at Roger Williams Park Zoo will ensure families and children a chance to learn and explore without worrying about cost.”
Aside from the zoo, the program also provides Providence residents who have a valid ID or proof of residency free admission to the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium and the Roger Williams Park Botanical Center, according to the mayor’s office.
Acceptable forms of identification or residency include a driver’s license, state-issued ID, Providence municipal IDs, lease agreements, and utility bills.
“Community is deeply woven into the fabric of Roger Williams Park Zoo and we look forward to providing accessibility for all residents to reunite with our staff, our animals, and each other,” said Jeremy Goodman, executive director of Roger Williams Park Zoo.
The Roger Williams Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Botanical Center is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and then expanding to Tuesday through Sunday on July 26.
The Museum of Natural History and Planetarium is open Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with last admission at 2:30 p.m.
The Planetarium at the Museum of Natural History will not be included in the free admission.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.