Senior lifeguards resign at Maine beach after pay dispute spirals

The clash began nearly a week earlier, when lifeguard captain J.P. Argenti, who has worked at the beach for two decades, approached Interim Town Manager Matthew Buttrick about pay increases for his staff of 30.

What began as a push for higher wages quickly spiraled into a standoff between town officials and senior lifeguards that led to a mass resignation in the days leading up to July 4, leaving large sections of the beach unmanned on one of the busiest weekends of the year.

It’s been a hard summer for lifeguards, with staffs stretched thin through the hottest June on record. At Maine’s Ogunquit Beach, famous for its expanse of white, powdery sand, tensions have boiled over.

Buttrick dismissed the idea out of hand, Argenti said, despite his warning that lifeguards were unlikely to return without a raise.

“There was not even a conversation” about a raise, Argenti said. “That’s what was getting me.”

Buttrick then demoted him to the position of regular lifeguard, Argenti said. Argenti planned to resign, but when he met with Buttrick the next day, he saidhewas told to “go home,” which he understood as a termination.

Buttrick was on vacation and unavailable to comment, according to his secretary. But Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood, who has replaced Argenti as lifeguard captain, said that “the intention was never there for J.P. to have a demotion.”

“For a majority of the time of the lifeguard program, the fire chief has been the department head,” Osgood said. By town ordinance, the department head, who is appointed by the town manager, must also serve as lifeguard captain, he said.

Argenti dismissed Osgood’s explanation as “damage control” and said the administrative duties transferred to the fire chief were critical to Argenti’s ability to communicate the lifeguards’ needs to the public.

“We’ve almost doubled the budget in the last five or six years,” he said. “This is about taking us out of the picture in terms of being able to advocate for ourselves.”

By Fourth of July weekend, eight full-time lifeguards had resigned, including both assistant captains. Several part-time lifeguards also stepped down, bringing the total number of resignations to 15, Argenti said.

Former Ogunquit lifeguards accused town officials of disregarding the importance of experienced staff that know the beach and its waters.

“As a former Ogunquit lifeguard for nearly 17 summers, I’ve never heard of such an underhanded, unprofessional stunt like this,” Tim Johnson commented on the Save Ogunquit Ocean Rescue page on Facebook. Johnson called Buttrick’s decision to deny raises and demote Argenti “completely out of line with the mission statement of that beach and the men and women who selflessly serve it by placing their lives on the line every day.”

Osgood said that he was forced to close the middle section of the beach over Independence Day weekend because of the shortage, stationing lifeguards at the ends of the beach closest to the parking lots. But by extending shifts and spreading out the lifeguard stands, they have kept the beach fully open since then, he said.

“We still have a full staff, our stands are all manned, and they’re doing a great job down there,” Osgood said.

Osgood said that current salaries for Ogunquit lifeguards are the highest in the area, ranging from $17.75 an hour for new guards to roughly $20 for senior guards.

As lifeguards “get more advanced training, they get paid more for it,” Osgood said. At the same time, the wage scale has “to be fair to the other communities, too. We can’t just pull guards away from everybody because we pay so much.”

One lifeguard at Ogunquit, who asked not to be identified to avoid repercussions at work, expressed reservations about the new management.

“I’ve started to have serious doubts in its ability to succeed at keeping the patrons and beachgoers safe, as well as the lifeguards,” the guard said. The guard was specifically concerned about the decision to suspend use of a jet ski, which the guard called “one of our biggest rescue tools.”

“We’re all good swimmers, but we’re not as fast as a jet ski,” the guard said, adding that staff learned to use the jet ski in previous years.

Osgood said the jet ski is temporarily parked in nearby Perkins Cove until the lifeguards receive adequate training.

In recent days, there seems to have been aconsensusreached on summer wages. After a “long conversation” between the fire chief and several of the remaining guards, the current lifeguard said that “every guard should now be getting the pay that J.P. had worked so hard to get us.”

Several lifeguards who resigned said they will only return if they receive a public apology from the town manager, and if Argenti or one of the former assistant captains is reinstated as lifeguard captain.

However, an easy resolution doesn’t seem likely.

“I’m always willing to talk to somebody, but the fact remains that they walked off the beach on the busiest day of the year,” Osgood said. “As a fire chief and as a public servant, I’m not sure that’s the kind of people I would want to have back.”

Argenti was adamant the lifeguards were not at fault.

“You could cut the pay rate down to zero and say, ‘Well, you can’t leave because you’re going to be leaving everyone unguarded,’ ” he said. “But there’s a certain point where self-respect and decency play a part in this.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com.

