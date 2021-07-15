Somerville man accused of shooting roommate held without bail, pending hearing

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan identified the victim Wednesday as 22-year-old Robert Favreau of Cambridge. Favreau had been living in the home for “several months,” Ryan said.

A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of Edson Mareno, 26, in Somerville District Court Thursday, according to Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. The dangerousness hearing is set for Tuesday, she said.

A Somerville man accused of shooting his roommate who died of a gunshot wound Wednesday following an argument is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Police were called to a two-family home on Ware Street Wednesday at 5:44 p.m. after a woman hiding in a closet called 911 and reported a man had been shot inside the house, Ryan said. Police found Mareno outside the home holding a handgun when they arrived, she said.

Advertisement

Favreau was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound, Ryan said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan said the incident began as a verbal argument that “escalated to the point where the defendant shot the victim.”

Moreno was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm. Ryan told reporters Wednesday night that she expects additional charges will be brought against Moreno.

Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui said in a tweet that Favreau had graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin in 2017.

“Truly saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Robert Favreau, a Learning Community C graduate of [Cambridge Rindge and Latin] Class of 2017,” the tweet said. “We cannot lose another young person to gun violence—we must come up with solutions to protect & stand with our community.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.