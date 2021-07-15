SUV crashes into home in Hingham that dates back to 1650

Hingham firefighters responded to 182 North St. at around 6:30 a.m., the Hingham Fire Department Local 2398 said in a Facebook post.

An SUV crashed into the side of a Hingham home that was constructed in 1650 early Thursday morning, leaving behind visible damage, officials said.

An SUV appeared to have crashed into the side of a historical home on North Street in Hingham.

Photos appeared to show an SUV that had driven into the side of the home, causing damage to the home’s exterior.

According to the town assessor, the 182 North St. home was constructed in 1650 and is valued at $749,200.

No other information was immediately available.

