Time capsule found in Boston’s South End opened after 123 years

The discovery came as a surprise to Mayra I. Negrón-Roche, the chief operating officer of Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, the nonprofit in charge of the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts building.

The small copper box was hidden away in a hollowed-out piece of granite, and had been placed there more than a century ago. It turned out to be a time capsule.

As the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts was being torn down in December, contractors made an unexpected discovery when they found a mysterious box beneath the cornerstone of the building.

“We received a phone call in December from the construction company that was taking down the building,” she said. “They said, ‘we found a box underneath the cornerstone of the building.’ As soon as we saw the box, we were excited to find out what was in there.”

A longtime landmark of Boston’s South End, the building that stood at 85 West Newton St. was originally built as a Lutheran church in 1898. So IBA officials reached out to the First Lutheran Church of Boston to let them know about the box that had been found during the demolition project. Upon hearing the news, “they were very excited,” Negrón-Roche said.

On July 7, the IBA and the First Lutheran Church of Boston held a special joint event to reveal the contents of the time capsule.

The box measured 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, and everyone couldn’t wait to see what it contained.

The box that was hidden beneath the cornerstone of the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts at 85 West Newton St. was finally opened on July 7. Maureen Cavanaugh/The Public Archaeology Laboratory, Inc.

The anticipation finally came to an end once the box was opened. Inside were tattered church papers, two newspapers from Oct. 16, 1898 (one of which was in German) and several coins (a quarter, nickel, dime and penny from 1898).

The items had been placed in the box by members of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The congregation worshiped at 85 West Newton St. from 1899 (when the building first opened) until the 1950s.

The Rev. James Hopkins, pastor of the First Lutheran Church of Boston, holds a newspaper that had been tucked away inside the time capsule for 123 years. Maureen Cavanaugh/The Public Archaeology Laboratory, Inc.

A quarter (bottom left), nickel (bottom right), dime (upper left) and penny from 1898 were among the items that were found inside the time capsule. Maureen Cavanaugh/The Public Archaeology Laboratory, Inc.

For more than 30 years IBA used the former church building as a community center, performance space, and hub for Latino arts and cultural programming. The community center, which first opened in 1986, was originally called the Jorge Hernández Cultural Center, in honor of a Puerto Rican community leader who served as executive director of IBA for many years. In 2009 it was renamed the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts.

After significant structural problems were discovered, IBA officials decided to demolish the building and construct a new multi-purpose community arts center at the site. If all goes according to plan, the new center could open in 2025. There are no plans to put a time capsule in the new building, but Negrón-Roche said the discovery of the Lutheran artifacts led to her colleagues joking, “maybe should we do the same thing?”













