Two Boston police officers hurt after struggle with man arrested on gun charges in North End

Two Boston police officers were injured Wednesday night during a struggle with a man arrested on gun charges during a traffic stop in the North End, police said.

Jamari Ellcock-Davis, 22, of Cambridge, was apprehended around 11:28 p.m. near 250 Hanover St., Boston police said in a statement.

Police already knew Ellcock-Davis had an illegal weapon when they spotted his vehicle in the North End and pulled him over, the statement said. As they approached his car, two officers watched Ellcock-Davis “reaching behind the passenger seat,” and ordered him multiple times to put his hands up and exit the vehicle. He ignored those requests, and struggled with the officers when they tried to forcibly remove him from the car, police said.