Two Boston police officers hurt after struggle with man arrested on gun charges in North End

Two Boston police officers were injured Wednesday night during a struggle with a man arrested on gun charges during a traffic stop in the North End, police said.
Jamari Ellcock-Davis, 22, of Cambridge, was apprehended around 11:28 p.m. near 250 Hanover St., Boston police said in a statement.
Police already knew Ellcock-Davis had an illegal weapon when they spotted his vehicle in the North End and pulled him over, the statement said. As they approached his car, two officers watched Ellcock-Davis “reaching behind the passenger seat,” and ordered him multiple times to put his hands up and exit the vehicle. He ignored those requests, and struggled with the officers when they tried to forcibly remove him from the car, police said.
Both officers sustained “minor injuries.” Police found a 9mm Taurus G3C 9x19 handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition in the area of the car where Ellcock-Davis had been reaching when he was pulled over, the statement said.
Ellcock-Davis is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.
