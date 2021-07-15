Voters approved a tax deduction on charitable donations in 2000. The Legislature just voted to delay it again

Now, despite a once-in-a-generation federal stimulus windfall and surging tax revenues, lawmakers have voted to put the deduction on hold yet again, until at least 2023. That raises the prospect they could seek to permanently override the will of the 1.8 million voters who supported the measure.

But more than two decades later, taxpayers have been allowed to take advantage of the deduction only once, because lawmakers suspended the measure in 2002, citing a budget crunch. Under a complex formula, it was supposed to return this year, but the Legislature and Governor Charlie Baker have delayed it again, this time citing the fiscal uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2000, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approved a small but notable piece of tax relief: a state deduction on charitable donations, something the vast majority of states already offered.

“You also have to realize that a lot has changed in 21 years. Our economy has changed drastically over the last 21 years,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, the Senate’s budget chief.

“I don’t know if it’s an effective public policy,” the Westport Democrat said of the deduction. “I’m going to keep an open mind on that and all tax policy.”

Lawmakers included the delay in the $48.1 billion state budget they sent to Baker on Friday. Rodrigues, who helped negotiate the spending package, said House and Senate leaders did not discuss removing the deduction delay from the budget bill during the closed-door talks even as they added $4.2 billion in anticipated revenue and canceled a hefty withdrawal from the state’s savings account.

While initially targeted to help ensure the state budget weathered the pandemic, the deduction has become part of a deeper policy debate, with lawmakers weighing how best to safeguard the state’s coffers in the years ahead.

Progressive advocates and policy makers have chafed at the tax policy, which is intended to help spur charitable donations by allowing taxpayers, including those who don’t itemize their deductions on their federal taxes, to take a 5 percent deduction on donations on their state taxes. For example, for a $500 charitable donation, the tax savings would be as high as $25.

Critics say it’s apt to benefit the state’s wealthiest residents most, because they are far more likely to itemize deductions and thus be eligible to deduct charitable giving on their federal taxes. Democratic lawmakers have already expressed openness to reshaping the tax code to target the state’s richest, voting last month to advance to next year’s ballot a proposal to impose a 4 percent surtax on annual personal income above $1 million.

Senator Adam G. Hinds, a Pittsfield Democrat and Senate chairman of the Committee on Revenue, said lawmakers are balancing whether eliminating the deduction would discourage donations against the revenue hit the state would absorb if state taxpayers are allowed to take the tax subsidy.

“Sure, we have a surplus that we’re navigating now,” Hinds said. “But I think a lot of us are looking at this in terms of the long-term impact and how we ensure sustained revenues. We’re not looking at this from one fiscal year to the next.”

Lawmakers have provided no guarantee the deduction could be made available even after this latest delay.

“Politically, it seemed to be attractive,” said David Tuerck, president of the right-leaning Beacon Hill Institute, which argued in 2000 that the measure would help boost charitable giving. “But it has been quite some time, I think the voters may have forgotten about it.”

The House and Senate had passed identical language to ensure it “not be allowed” for 2022, and Baker had called for a delay in January, proposing that the state not implement the deduction until it no longer has to tap its savings account to balance its books. A year earlier, before the pandemic, the Republican governor had proposed studying whether to cap how much each taxpayer can claim in a state charitable deduction.

A spokesman for Baker said he’s still reviewing the budget the Legislature passed on Friday.

The deduction has followed a long, tortured path. Voters approved it at the ballot box, 72 to 28 percent, the same year they called for incrementally lowering the state’s income tax rate to 5 percent. But taxpayers were able to use the tax deduction for only one tax year before the Legislature suspended it and tied it to a drop in the income tax rate, which they also slowed by hooking it to a series of economic triggers.

The charitable tax deduction would only be allowed again, they decreed, when the income tax rate ticked down to 5 percent, which wound up taking 20 years. It was slated to become an option again in 2021, before the Legislature delayed it for a year. And then for one more.

The state Constitution doesn’t bar the Legislature from amending what voters approve, a path it has repeatedly taken to reshape what lawmakers viewed as problematic parts of ballot initiatives, from the 2016 cannabis legalization law to the 2012 Right to Repair measure.

But delaying the charitable deduction forever would be a more muscular response to a voter-passed law.

Further complicating the debate is what the deduction could actually cost. State officials estimate the delay would be worth $64 million in revenue. But the Baker administration has previously said it could cost the state coffers about $300 million on a full-fiscal-year basis starting this fiscal year, with it escalating to anywhere from $300 million to $363 million by fiscal year 2024.

Those estimates, which the administration released in April 2020, came with huge caveats, including that they were based on pre-pandemic data.

Nonprofit leaders have pushed lawmakers to reinstate the deduction, saying it could help motivate residents to donate at a time that’s uncertain for charitable groups, too.

“We have no doubt that when it does get reinstated, it will provide a terrific boost to giving,” said Jim Klocke, chief executive of the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network, which is urging officials to restore the deduction for 2022 because of the better-than-expected tax returns as COVID-19 eases its grip.

“We knew the state had to focus first on the pandemic. We totally understood that,” he said. “But we’re now in a much better place.”

Others disagree. The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, a left-leaning think tank, has urged lawmakers to reshape the deduction by capping it or making it available only to those who do not itemize on their federal income taxes. That could promote more lower- and middle-income people to use it, frather than high-earners.

The center has also questioned whether the 5 percent deduction could dramatically spur more donations, given that wealthy taxpayers can already deduct at a far higher rate on their federal taxes by claiming a charitable deduction.

“Any policy where most of the benefits are going to be the very highest-income earners is inappropriate at a time when we have raging inequity,” said Phineas Baxandall, an analyst with the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.