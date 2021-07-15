Westborough to review town seal featuring Eli Whitney’s cotton gin

Whitney, who was born in Westborough in 1765 and later attended Yale College, patented an invention in 1794 to separate cotton from its seeds. The town seal includes a sketch of the cotton gin from Whitney’s patent application.

Westborough is forming a committee to review whether the town should change its official seal, an emblem that currently features Eli Whitney’s cotton gin.

Critics have argued that the invention’s inclusion is a form of racist iconography due to the device’s role in promoting slavery in the United States.

“The Selectmen got feedback that having the cotton gin as part of the seal might not convey the inclusion and diversity that the town’s trying to convey,” Town Moderator John Arnold said in an interview. “The cotton gin was regarded by many as essentially an invention that made it easier or more profitable for the slave trade in the South to exist, because the cotton gin made the production of cotton more efficient.”

At the 2021 Annual Town Meeting in May, voters approved a warrant article calling for the creation of a committee to review the town seal and make recommendations to a future town meeting. The town moderator was given authority to appoint the panel.

Arnold is seeking letters of interest from Westborough residents, and hopes to form the committee this summer.

The cotton gin seal made its first appearance in 1967 to mark the town’s 250th anniversary celebration. Later, the town adopted the emblem as its official seal. Arnold said the seal is only used where legally required, such as in the annual town report.

Letters of interest from Westborough residents who want to serve on the committee are due to Arnold by July 23. Those interested can e-mail moderator@town.westborough.ma.us, fax 508-366-3099, or mail a letter to Town Seal Review Committee Interest c/o Town Moderator – Town Hall, 34 West Main St,, Westborough, MA 01581.

