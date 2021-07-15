Fourth-fifths of Mainers 50 and over vaccinated for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The percentage of Maine residents age 50 and older that is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 has topped 80%.

About 45% of Maine's population is at least 50 years old, and the state has one of the highest median ages in the country. The office of Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday that more than two-thirds of the state's eligible population is fully vaccinated for coronavirus, and that number is even higher for residents 50 and older.

Cumberland County, which is the largest county in Maine, is close to 92% fully vaccinated in the 50 and older age group. Every county is above two thirds, and all but one is above 70%, the governor's office reported.