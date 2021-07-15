Jury finds gunman Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible for mass shooting at Capital Gazette

Before his sanity trial began three weeks ago, Ramos had already pleaded guilty to 23 counts related to his premeditated attack stemming from a long simmering grudge with the newspaper. But his public defenders requested a sanity trial that could have sent him to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital with the possibility of release if the jury had found him not criminally responsible.

Ramos, who has been detained at the Anne Arundel County jail since the killings at the Capital Gazette on June 28, 2018, faces life in prison.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Three years after Jarrod Ramos murdered five people in an Annapolis newsroom, a jury on Thursday found that the 41-year-old had the mental and emotional capacity to be held criminally responsible for the mass shooting.

Ramos’s attorneys and their four expert doctors said that, because of mental disorders, the man did not have the capacity at the time of the mass shooting to appreciate the criminality of his conduct or conform it to the requirements of the law. Defense experts diagnosed Ramos with autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and delusional disorder -- arguing that those conditions fed his fixation with the Capital Gazette and the Maryland judiciary after he lost a defamation case against the newspaper. He lived in that delusion for years, they said, as he plotted his attack against the judges in that case and the Capital Gazette.

The defense painted him as a loner, a man with no close friends or family whose only meaningful relationship was with his cat.

"Mental health is real," said defense attorney Matthew Connell. "Jarrod Ramos's mental health is real."

But the jury disagreed, arriving at their verdict less than two hours after they began deliberating.

Just after 3 p.m., the jury filed into the courtroom, and the foreman read their decision: criminally responsible.

During closing arguments earlier Thursday, Connell urged the jury to question the testimony of Sameer Patel, the court-appointed forensic psychiatrist who evaluated Ramos a year after the attack and found him criminally responsible for the shooting. Patel testified that Ramos was in control of his behavior, understood its criminality, and regretted not killing more people in the newsroom that day.

Patel's testimony was biased, Connell said, because the doctor "got emotionally choked up while testifying." He also disputed Patel's diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder and argued that there was "symptomatic overlap" between Patel's diagnosis of schitzotypal personality disorder and the diagnoses of the experts he called.

The latter two diagnoses, Connell argued, should explain how Ramos could have methodically executed his plan to kill innocent people while also lacking the emotional or mental function to be held criminally responsible. He could have acted normal, he said, until someone or something "poked the delusion."

"It's hard to define mental illness, but you know it when you see it," Connell said to the jury. "And this is what it looks like. It looks like a man in his late 30s, living alone in a basement, urinating in bottles, not bathing for weeks at a time, creating a written manifesto of sorts."

At one point, Connell discussed what he characterized as Ramos's "odd body language" and looked at the gunman seated behind him.

"He's basically sat in that position the whole trial, hasn't he?" the attorney asked.

Ramos sat still, masked, and looking forward as he has done in court for much of the last three weeks.

But Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess offered a far different narrative for the jury during her closing arguments.

Ramos, she said, is a calculating narcissist who spent seven years orchestrating a mass murder motivated by revenge. Leitess told the jury that Ramos navigated his plot like a game of chess -- one of his hobbies -- by thinking many moves ahead.

"He was one step ahead of the people he considered his opponents," she said.

Citing the state's four expert doctors, Leitess said the 2011 Capital Gazette article about Ramos's criminal harassment charge constituted a "narcissistic injury."

When his attempts to correct the column failed, he turned to the courts, and when that failed, Leitess said, he had to get justice himself. Ramos first planned to attack the judges he felt wronged him, the prosecution said, but then turned to the Capital Gazette -- a “soft target.”

He chose that particular afternoon, Leitess said, because there were supposed to be many people in the newsroom that day. Ramos blocked the exits to trap his victims and set decoys for law enforcement to slow their response, prosecutors said. He was, the state's attorney told the jury, a man in control of his behavior whose only regret is that he didn't kill more people that day.

Leitess also criticized the testimony of the defense's expert doctors, claiming their analysis was flawed and their reports lackluster.

She reminded the jury that the burden to prove that Ramos was not criminally responsible laid with the defense -- but she said her team had both poked holes in their case and proven with evidence that the killer knew what he was doing.

She reminded them that Ramos bought a lifetime membership to a chess club in the days before the attack so he could play in prison. Ramos also called 911 once his killing spree was done, she said. When he surrendered, she said, he made sure he was no longer armed and laid on the floor until police arrived so they wouldn't shoot him dead.

Those acts, she said, show that he understood the criminality of his conduct and could conform it to the requirements of the law.

Leitess said Ramos was obsessed with his legacy -- and he left “tokens,” as one expert called them, to tell his “story.” A note in the barrel of his shotgun, a card about “survivor’s guilt” to the man who wrote the Capital Gazette column about Ramos, a letter to one of the judges in his case, a CD with photos and blueprints he had collected of the newsroom.

The jury, Leitess said, had the power to define Ramos's true legacy.

"The ending of this story," she said, "is that a jury found him criminally responsible for his crimes under the laws of this state."

In her rebuttal to Leitess, defense attorney Katy O'Donnell argued that a diagnosis of delusional disorder "fit Mr. Ramos like a glove" and best explains why he completely withdrew from society and has said he does not want to return to it.

His psychosis, she argued, made his thoughts so irrational that while he may have had "factual insight" into the criminality of his conduct, he could not understand the "true implications" of killing the five newsroom employees.

“If you are judging from your heart and emotion and compassion, there is no contest,” she said. “But that is not what you are charged with doing.”