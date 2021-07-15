Nominees to lead ICE, Border Patrol signal a sharp departure from Trump era

The two men have been tapped to run the government’s immigration enforcement agencies, an abrupt shift from hardline immigration chiefs in the Trump administration. If they are confirmed by the Senate — Gonzalez at ICE and Magnus at Customs and Border Protection — they will be responsible for delivering on President Biden’s promise to return a measure of compassion to the immigration system after the roundups, zero tolerance, wall-building, and family separations of the last administration.

Chris Magnus, police chief in Tucson, Ariz., has taken pride in his city’s boast of “being welcoming to immigrants.” It is also home to one of the busiest sectors of the Border Patrol, an agency rarely praised for its hospitality.

WASHINGTON — Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County in Texas, made ending a partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement one of his first decisions on the job because, he said, the program encouraged “illegal racial profiling.”

A hearing for Magnus has not been scheduled. But Gonzalez testified Thursday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, whose Republican members pressed him on the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border

Since the spring, a record number of children and teenagers arriving at the border, mostly from Central America, have been sent to government shelters while they wait to be united with a family member or other sponsor. Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, said most of the children are teenage boys and raised the prospect that the Biden administration was allowing dangerous people into the country.

“Isn’t that what the reality of the situation is with this flood?” Johnson said. “We are letting in people that are potentially gang members.”

Gonzalez replied, “I’m always mindful of not profiling and developing any stereotypes in my work, so I try to look at the facts,” adding, “At the end of the day, they’re still teenagers.”

His response provided a hint of the fresh perspective that his background in local law enforcement, like that of Magnus, could bring at a time when Americans are demanding changes in how the police treat Black and Latino communities. But it could also become their greatest challenge, as Gonzalez and Magnus try to gain the trust of agencies they have interacted with as distinct outsiders. Local law enforcement leaders tend to see working with local residents, including immigrants living in the United States illegally, as a paramount responsibility. Federal law enforcement has rarely operated that way.

“The job of local law enforcement is pretty significantly different from the role that these immigration enforcement policing agencies play, in part because there’s no way to build trust between ICE and CBP and immigrant communities,” said Shaina Aber, deputy director of the Center on Immigration and Justice at the Vera Institute of Justice in New York. ICE and the Border Patrol, she added, “really start with this kind of specious notion of immigrant guilt.”

Within the ranks of immigration law enforcement, officers are already wary. Brandon Judd, president of the Border Patrol union, suggested that Magnus, who loudly criticized the Trump administration’s policies, was sympathetic to people who enter the United States without permission. “That’s a concern,” he said.

And anti-immigrant groups are girding for a fight. “In the midst of the current border crisis, ICE needs a strong leader at the helm — not an open-borders apologist opposed to the enforcement of our immigration laws,” Preston Huennekens, of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, said of Gonzalez’s nomination. — NEW YORK TIMES

Immigration judges can again shelve cases temporarily

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tossed out a Trump administration policy that barred immigration judges from temporarily shelving some deportation cases.

Garland on Thursday overruled a decision by then-attorney general Jeff Sessions that judges could not put those cases on hold — a practice known as administrative closure. Immigration judges said the practice helped them manage their dockets more efficiently by letting them focus on priority cases and that barring it further backlogged an already overloaded immigration court system where people wait years to get a hearing.

For many immigrants, administrative closure was seen as a lifeline that shielded them from deportation while their applications for legal status were pending. Critics of the practice said judges too often let people stay in the country longer than they should in a sort of legal purgatory. —ASSOCIATED PRESS





Monthly payments to help families with children begin

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday began the biggest anti-poverty program undertaken by the federal government in more than half a century, delivering monthly payments to the overwhelming majority of American parents for the first time.

The Treasury Department said it has sent checks to households representing about 60 million children under a provision in a stimulus package Democrats passed in March. The payments can be withdrawn Thursday but appeared in many bank accounts as early as Wednesday. The benefit, expected to cost about $120 billion per year, provides $300 per child younger than 6, as well as $250 per child 6 and older. The administration previously said that about 88 percent of all children nationwide would receive the aid.

At the White House on Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris, President Biden extolled the benefit as historic and said it would be one of the administration’s proudest accomplishments. The president, urging Congress to extend the program beyond this year, emphasized it amounts to a ’'middle-class tax cut’' that will help working-class families make ends meet.

’'It’s our effort to take another giant step toward ending child poverty in America,’' said Biden, who was joined by nine families, including young children, that will receive the tax credit.

The program is a major political and economic test for the administration. Already, the IRS has come under fire for producing a beneficiary website that critics say is difficult to use. Some experts think the White House is overstating the program’s anti-poverty impact. The payments are going out amid concerns that the economy is running too hot, which means they could fuel inflation. And the White House’s attempt to extend the program is tangled up in broader congressional negotiations, leaving its long-term fate uncertain. — WASHINGTON POST

Oldest Supreme Court justice says he’s not retiring yet

WASHINGTON — Justice Stephen Breyer is staying put for now. The Supreme Court’s oldest justice has not decided when he will retire and is relishing his role as the senior liberal on the bench, he told CNN.

Breyer’s comments come as he is under immense pressure to step down so President Biden can name a successor while Democrats retain a narrow majority in the Senate.

Breyer, who turns 83 in August, said two main factors will influence the timing of his retirement decision.

’'Primarily, of course, health,’' Breyer told CNN’s Joan Biskupic during an interview in New Hampshire, where he spends the summer. ’'Second, the court.’'

Liberals have been calling on Breyer to retire from his lifetime appointment in an unprecedented public campaign. Democrats are concerned about the Senate changing hands and cognizant of the fallout from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s decision not to step down in 2016. Soon after her death, and before then-president Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, Republicans senators moved quickly to confirm conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett. — WASHINGTON POST



