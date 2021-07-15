Can oblivious America be saved from itself on COVID-19 vaccinations?

“It doesn’t matter if you’re young and healthy, getting the vaccine is about protecting yourself, your friends, and your family,” she said in a public service announcement . “Let’s get vaccinated!”

President Biden had Olivia Rodrigo to the White House on Wednesday in the hope that the teenage singer can be of help in driving home to her many young fans the importance of getting vaccinated.

And so, in 23 words, Rodrigo delivered a message smarter, sharper, and more science-based than a week’s worth of obscurantism, conjecture, and conspiratorialism on prime-polemical-time Fox News.

Let’s hope the chart-topping chanteuse gets through to her age cohort. In my own conversations with late teens and twentysomethings, I’ve found their reasoning somewhat disconcerting. One I talked to in late spring told me he didn’t plan on going for a shot because he didn’t think the inoculations were particularly worthwhile. After all these years, the flu vaccine is still only about 60 percent effective, he said.

I noted that the flu vaccine has to be reformulated each year to try to match the strains of influenza abroad in the land. And, more relevantly, that testing showed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were more than 90 percent effective in preventing recipients from contracting COVID-19.

He hadn’t heard that. Where did he get his information, I inquired? From other employees in the store where he worked, he said. He could do some research online, I suggested. He might at some point, he said, noncommittally.

Another twentysomething, this one a restaurant worker, told me recently that she was reluctant to get vaccinated because, after a concerted effort, she shed a large amount of weight and didn’t want to gain it back. Why that worry? After all, weight gain wasn’t a side effect of the vaccines. Maybe not, she said, but she was still worried about it.

A thirtysomething nurse in a doctor’s office told me she wasn’t getting vaccinated because she’d always been healthy and seldom came down with colds and so wasn’t worried about contracting COVID.

None seemed to be a hard-core anti-vaxxer. I’ve talked to those folks from time to time, and the vehemence with which some advance their scientifically ungrounded views can leave you stunned.

Of course, media outlets like Fox and One American News Network are regularly sowing vaccine doubts, with their insidious suggestions that there are many unanswered questions about, and serious long-term risks with, the vaccines. And conservative media provocateurs and right-wing scaremongers are busy portraying the Biden administration’s door-to-door informational effort — visits meant to provide accurate information and encourage people to get vaccinated — as an unconscionable attempt at coercion.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is evidently slipping back into the Dark Ages. There, the top inoculation official has been fired and the state’s outreach effort to get minors vaccinated has been halted — and not just for COVID-19 inoculations but for all vaccines.

So how do you address all that, from casual, garden-variety ignorance or nonchalance to insidious, anti-scientific doubt sown by conservative media?

Here’s an idea: A series of TV and radio spots, billboards, and newspaper ads, with one simple, exhortation-free factual message: “In the United States, 99 percent of those now dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.”

It’s simple. It’s stunning. And it’s true.

As the more transmissible Delta variant triggers another COVID-19 spike in the United States, everyone from the federal government to state governments to physicians to family and friends (whose urgings, a new survey shows, can be very influential) should make a concerted effort to spread awareness of that crucial statistic.

People should already know that, and if they don’t, the consequences are on them, some may say.

No. The level of obliviousness and ignorance in this country is as exasperating as it is stunning. But as frustrating as that cluelessness and incognizance is, these are our fellow citizens, our fellow Americans.

Some, it’s true, have marched rather than wandered into benightment — and retrenched there. But others have simply been misled.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died needlessly from COVID-19. It’s now tragically apparent that many more will die unnecessarily.

We need to do whatever we can to minimize that toll.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.