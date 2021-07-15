A federal cultural agency would do well to advance arts education

Jonathan Kaledin’s proposal of a Department of Arts and Culture at the federal level (Opinion, July 9) is a useful suggestion in a time of introspective examination of infrastructure. The arts and culture of our nation are an important but fragile part of our national identity and economic industry, and they have the unique characteristic, as President Biden puts it, of being “the expression of our soul.” However, as the pandemic has shown us, the good times are fickle, and the scattered dependence on charitable support and scarce private funding is unreliable and selective.

A Department of Arts and Culture would be a positive start to the stabilization of the arts and culture community. The role of such a department in advancing arts education in the nation would be particularly welcome, and it makes economic sense in terms of audience development and consumer education. It would also be good for our souls.