Questionable Alzheimer’s drug could be with us for a long time

I’m dismayed by the US Food and Drug Administration’s gutless approach to Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm (“Criticized, FDA curbs Biogen drug’s use: Will restrict Alzheimer’s treatment to early stages,” Page A1, July 9). The agency’s recent flip-flop is not an improvement. There is nothing in the FDA’s relabeling of this drug to stop doctors from prescribing it long after there is any evidence of its effectiveness, leaving aside that the evidence is appallingly weak.

In the early 2000s, my father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He was prescribed Namenda, a drug that had been shown to delay progression of the disease for only a short time (less than a year). Twelve years later, my father was still taking it. Why? Because no doctor would stop a drug that “might” be doing some good.