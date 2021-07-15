The sentence that has kept me company for 30 years

My landlady, another widow, lived on the third floor. She was shy to the point of social invisibility, and led a quiet life in her sunny kitchen with excellent smells. Her opinions — particularly of herself — were humble; she didn’t care if I was married or not, and the back door was almost always open. Cups of tea appeared when she glimpsed any of her tenants. These were the old days.

For many fortunate years, I lived on the fourth floor of a walk-up apartment house in Cambridge. An elderly Portuguese widow lived on the second floor. She spoke almost no English, but every time I climbed the back stairs with a man, the kitchen door would crack open and she would peer out. “This your husband?” she would say. “No,” I would say, and the door would gently close.

Advertisement

One afternoon, walking up the stairs, life felt bleak: It held no companion, no professional direction, no sense of possible change, no clear light ahead anywhere. I didn’t want a cup of tea, but the open door gave no choice.

My landlady set out the cup and began to chatter, as she liked to do. Then she must have sensed the mood, because she stopped. Several simple words — out of a seeming nowhere — followed. I will never forget them.

”You,” she said, “are a hidden treasure, just waiting to be found.”

That sentence has kept me company for 30 years. It visits in moments of loneliness, in doubts, after mistakes, when friendships have sadly ended, and whenever there appears no clear light ahead. It was not that I believed what she said. It was that she said it with such fervency. We lean on the faith of others when our own has disappeared.

In her humility, my landlady had no idea that she had said something I would never forget. Afterward, we drank the tea and ate her pizzelles. She is no longer alive, but I still drink the tea with her.

Advertisement

Listen closely. The unforgettable could be anywhere.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.