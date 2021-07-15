There’s one main reason that Baker would be a lock for a third term

Joan Vennochi seems puzzled by Governor Baker’s continued popularity (“Waiting for Charlie Baker,” Opinion, July 8), but she buries the lede as to why Baker remains a sure bet to be reelected: Massachusetts voters have a long history of electing governors for so-called adult supervision to counterbalance the opaque, unaccountable political cauldron that is the Massachusetts House and Senate. We love our elected officials, but we don’t trust our Legislature.
Further, Baker is neither crazy right (unlike his out-of-touch, increasingly marginalized Massachusetts GOP) nor crazy left (though he’d be regarded as a true-blue Democrat in many other state houses). In short, he represents, comfortably, median Massachusetts voter values.
Finally, despite a list of management failures, some with lethal consequences (the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home debacle and the RMV’s failure to act on driver violations), no candidate has yet made a credible case that they could have done any better.
If Baker does seek — and, it would seem, inevitably win — the governor’s office again, voters would be foolish to expect him to change his parsimonious approach to using his political capital. Taking point on police reform, as one example? Not holding my breath.
Mark Lohr
Jamaica Plain