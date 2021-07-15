There’s one main reason that Baker would be a lock for a third term

Joan Vennochi seems puzzled by Governor Baker’s continued popularity (“Waiting for Charlie Baker,” Opinion, July 8), but she buries the lede as to why Baker remains a sure bet to be reelected: Massachusetts voters have a long history of electing governors for so-called adult supervision to counterbalance the opaque, unaccountable political cauldron that is the Massachusetts House and Senate. We love our elected officials, but we don’t trust our Legislature.

Further, Baker is neither crazy right (unlike his out-of-touch, increasingly marginalized Massachusetts GOP) nor crazy left (though he’d be regarded as a true-blue Democrat in many other state houses). In short, he represents, comfortably, median Massachusetts voter values.