Welcome to the new Capitol Hill gridlock (spoiler alert: GOP has the edge)

More than eight months ago, most of us breathed a collective sigh of relief when Pennsylvania was placed in the Biden column, putting him over the Electoral College threshold. The days of Donald Trump, at least as president, were coming to an end, and with them the debilitating anxiety that came with the knowledge that a narcissistic lunatic was in the White House.

But, at least for me, the respite is coming to a close. I find myself beginning and ending each day with trepidation. Most, if not all, of Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda is dead on arrival in Congress. The Supreme Court is as conservative as feared. And the Republican Party, though morally vacuous, once again is a step ahead of the stumbling Democrats and primed to take control of at least the House, and maybe the Senate, in 2022.