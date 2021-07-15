Welcome to the new Capitol Hill gridlock (spoiler alert: GOP has the edge)

More than eight months ago, most of us breathed a collective sigh of relief when Pennsylvania was placed in the Biden column, putting him over the Electoral College threshold. The days of Donald Trump, at least as president, were coming to an end, and with them the debilitating anxiety that came with the knowledge that a narcissistic lunatic was in the White House.
But, at least for me, the respite is coming to a close. I find myself beginning and ending each day with trepidation. Most, if not all, of Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda is dead on arrival in Congress. The Supreme Court is as conservative as feared. And the Republican Party, though morally vacuous, once again is a step ahead of the stumbling Democrats and primed to take control of at least the House, and maybe the Senate, in 2022.
Advertisement
For now, all of this has me mystified. How is it possible that the American people — not the 35 percent or so Trumpsters who have truly lost their minds, but the remaining population — might conceivably decide that the country is best served by allowing the party of Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to hamstring good-guy Biden until 2024?
I am well aware that part of the “how” is that GOP legislatures across broad swaths of the country have fixed the game to their advantage. But that still does not fully explain why some people, many of them suburban Republicans, would hand back the reins of power to the most morally bankrupt collection of individuals our system of government has ever known.
Bewildering, troubling, and frightening.
Michael Knosp
Melrose