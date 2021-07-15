3rd fight for Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder postponed to Oct. 9

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury’s third heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder has been postponed to Oct. 9 after Fury tested positive for COVID-19.

The promoters announced the new date for the pay-per-view show Thursday. Fury and Wilder will still fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and tickets already purchased for the show will be honored on the new date.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet July 24 to complete their entertaining fight trilogy.