Ben Spitz, Michael Thorbjornsen reach quarterfinals of Massachusetts Amateur

Three of the top five seeds at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur survived a Day 3 crucible on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at Brae Burn Country Club in West Newton.
Medalist Ben Spitz of George Wright CC led the way, defeating Colin Spencer of Cummaquid GC in the Round of 32, 4 and 3, and Joe Harney of Charles River CC, 2 and 1, in the Round of 16 to earn a berth in the quarters on Friday at 7:30 a.m. opposite No. 8 seed Matt Parziale of Thorny Lea GC, who defeated Frank Vana of Marlborough CC, 5 and 4, in the Round of 16.
Michael Thorbjornsen, the No. 2 seed from Wellesley CC, defeated Dan Howard of Norfolk GC, 5 and 3, to advance to the quarters where he’ll face No. 10 seed Michael Amari of Northern Spy GC, a 2-and-1 winner over Andy Luther of Boston GC.
No. 4 seed Christopher Bornhorst of Brae Brun CC defeated Daniel Brooks of Dudley Hill GC Head of Wellesley CC, 6 and 4, to face No. 21 seed Eric Lifson of Nashawtuc CC, who upset No. 5 Ricky Stimets of Worcester CC, 3 and 2.
No. 14 seed Chris Francoeur of Amesbury Golf and CC pulled a similar upset, eliminating No. 3 seed Kyle Tibbetts of Framingham CC, 3 and 2, to face No. 11 Weston Jones of Charter Oak CC, who defeated No. 6 Christian Emmerich of Kernwood CC, 2 and 1.
