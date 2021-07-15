Ben Spitz, Michael Thorbjornsen reach quarterfinals of Massachusetts Amateur

Three of the top five seeds at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur survived a Day 3 crucible on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at Brae Burn Country Club in West Newton.

Medalist Ben Spitz of George Wright CC led the way, defeating Colin Spencer of Cummaquid GC in the Round of 32, 4 and 3, and Joe Harney of Charles River CC, 2 and 1, in the Round of 16 to earn a berth in the quarters on Friday at 7:30 a.m. opposite No. 8 seed Matt Parziale of Thorny Lea GC, who defeated Frank Vana of Marlborough CC, 5 and 4, in the Round of 16.