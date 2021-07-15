Brad Keselowski out, Austin Cindric in at Penske Racing

The long breakup between Roger Penske and Brad Keselowski was finalized Thursday when Austin Cindric was named driver of the flagship No. 2, replacing the driver who won Team Penske its first Cup championship. Cindric, the 22-year-old son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric , could stay within the organization. Penske stressed that his new Cup driver has proven he deserved the iconic seat. He has 12 career Xfinity victories, leads the championship standings and has already made six Cup starts this year. “You know, you come in as the son of the guy who is president of Team Penske, you probably come in with a little weight on your shoulders,” Penske said. “But he’s proven to be the driver he is, the individual he is and this is a big step for him.” Keselowski had a prolonged contract negotiation a year ago that netted him only a one-year extension and salary cut, and Team Penske said around the same time it would move Cindric up to the Cup Series to drive for partner Wood Brothers Racing. Keselowski has since tested the market and told Penske he was looking for an ownership stake in a Cup team. “The way we’re structured, that just wasn’t available,” Penske said. “We’re sorry to see him go. This was not a disagreement or anything else. This was a business decision that was made on both sides fairly and squarely. Keselowski has not announced officially what he’s doing next year, but it’s been openly discussed he’ll move to Roush Fenway Racing with a piece of ownership — a move seemingly confirmed by Penske. “Brad’s done a hell of a job for us and he’ll bring a lot of value to Roush,” Penske said. Keselowski said on social media that he was making the move to “embrace a new opportunity and challenge” and called it a decision he did not take lightly. He heads to Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the defending race winner, and he currently is ranked 10th in the standings with a playoff-qualifying victory.

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop, 34, has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching his team with the idea. The move, which the team confirmed Thursday, allows Dallas to protect veteran goalie Anton Khudobin from the Kraken. Jake Oettinger, the 22-year old who is considered the Stars’ goalie of the future, is exempt from the expansion draft because he is still on his entry-level contract. Any player with a no-movement clause must be protected from the expansion draft unless he waives it. Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner is among the players who have agreed to waive that clause and be exposed to Seattle, while Minnesota bought out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise and Florida bought out Keith Yandle — all players with no-movement protection in their contracts. Each team’s protected list — seven skaters, three defensemen and a goalie or eight skaters at any position plus a goalie — is due Saturday. The NHL is expected to release them to the Kraken, other teams and the public sometime this weekend.

Advertisement

Washington G Brandon Scherff to play on franchise tag again

Washington Football Team right guard Brandon Scherff will play a second consecutive season on the franchise tag after the NFL’s deadline to reach a long-term agreement with the team passed Wednesday with no new deal in place. The tag, worth $18.036 million, ensures Scherff will remain with Washington for another season and makes him the highest-paid guard in average annual pay. If the sides cannot negotiate a new deal until after the season, it opens up the possibility he could leave for another team in free agency next year. Tagging Scherff a third time, in 2022, would be too cost prohibitive for the team as he would be due a 44 percent pay raise, for a salary of nearly $26 million . . . The New York Jets and star safety Marcus Maye were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract, so Maye will play this season under his franchise tag tender, make $10.6 million this season and be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson, New Orleans safety Marcus Williams, Jacksonville offensive tackle Cam Robinson, and Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin were unable to come to agreements on long-term deals with their teams by the deadline and play under the franchise tag . . . The Carolina Panthers agreed with offensive tackle Taylor Moton on four-year, $72 million deal, with $43 million guaranteed, narrowly beating the deadline to sign players with the franchise tag to a contract extension.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Barbora Krejcikova reaches Prague Open quarterfinals

Second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by defeating Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 7-6 (2), 6-4. The French Open champion will next face her doubles partner and Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova Ninth-seeded Greet Minnen defeated Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 7-6 (3). The Belgian will play Storm Sanders in the quarterfinals after the Australian came back to eliminate Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. China’s Xinyu Wang recovered from an early scare to beat Taiwan’s En-Shuo Liang 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and will next play Grace Min of the United States . . . Former Seton Hall basketball player Myles Powell has sued the school, men’s head coach Kevin Willard and the team’s athletic trainer, Tony Testa, accusing them of failing to diagnose a knee injury during his senior season that led to physical and financial damage. The suit alleges Powell was misdiagnosed with an ankle injury early in the 2019-20 season when it was actually a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. NBA teams discovered the injury and Powell, who was the Big East Conference Player of the Year in 2019-20 and Seton Hall’s No. 3 all-time leading scorer, was not drafted . . . . American midfielder Tanner Tessmann was transferred to Italy’s newly promoted Venezia of Serie A from Dallas. A native of Birmingham, Ala., Tessmann, 19, made his professional debut with North Texas on April 27, 2019, signed with Dallas as a homegrown player on Feb. 27, 2020, and played his first Major League Soccer match two days later. He made 28 appearances for Dallas.

Advertisement



