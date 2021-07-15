Chris Sale inches closer to return after rehab start

Appearing in his first game since undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery in March 2020, and facing the Florida Complex League Orioles Orange team at Ed Smith Stadium, the 32-year-old used his assortment of pitches in his two scheduled innings of work. Throwing 27 pitches, 21 for strikes, Sale allowed three singles, while walking none and striking out three.

SARASOTA, Fla. – Judging by his performance on Thursday, Chris Sale appears ready, obviously willing, and able to help the Red Sox in the second half of the season.

Formerly the Gulf Coast League, the FCL is the lowest level of professional baseball, many of its players 20 and younger. As such, a crowd of fewer than 40 fans came out to watch Sale at the spring home of the Baltimore Orioles. It might have been the smallest crowd Sale pitched in front of since he played for Lakeland Senior High School. He also attended and pitched for Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

Sale last month pitched a live batting practice session at Fenway Park. According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, his fastball reached 94-95 miles per hour, while Christian Arroyo labeled the lefthander’s stuff “nasty.”

Though a radar-gun reading was unavailable at the game, Sale’s fastball seemed to show similar life. Of the three hits he allowed to the O’s, one came on a bunt by 19-year-old outfielder Jose Berroa, and another, a line-drive to right by Wilkin Grullon, could have been caught by the Red Sox outfield. The third hit, by leadoff hitter Noelberth Romero on a Sale fastball, also was to right field, an indication that Oriole hitters were late on Sale’s heater.

In the first inning, he threw 11 pitches, nine for strikes, while allowing the one single. Throwing mostly fastballs in the inning, Sale worked on his off-speed stuff in the second frame. He punched out Luis Gonzalez swinging on three breaking pitches. After Barroa’s bunt and Grullon’s single, Sale fanned Ricardo Castro looking on five pitches and struck out second baseman Luis Sena looking on three pitches.

His outing complete, Sale took a seat in the Red Sox dugout and was unavailable to the media after his performance.