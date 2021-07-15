Ellen Sullivan steps away as Fontbonne Academy athletic director after 47 years

Sullivan served as athletic director for 47 years before the school announced her retirement via a press release Wednesday morning. The school is searching for her successor.

For the first time since 1973, Ellen Sullivan will not be leading the Fontbonne Academy athletic department through the upcoming school year.

The Northeastern University alumna spent her career in athletic administration, growing Fontbonne’s athletic programs from three sports, all of which she coached when she arrived at the academy, to 11. The Ducks’ accolades during her tenure include a Division 1 hockey state championship in 2001, a Division 2 title in 2009, and D2 runner-up finishes in 2010 and ’11.

In addition, the hockey program added Catholic Conference championships in 2013 and ’16. Three Fontbonne basketball players also received Catholic Conference All-Star honors following the 2020-21 season.

Sullivan, along with health and wellness director Keri McPhillips, were named health and wellness coordinators of the year by the MIAA during the 2017-18 school year. According to the press release, Sullivan started the school’s health and wellness curriculum with the goal to “encourage a more holistic concept of well-being, bringing together the mental, physical, and spiritual.” Fontbonne’s wellness center is also named after the former athletic director.

Basketball coach Clare Murphy is one of the students and faculty members that Sullivan has left a lasting impact on.

“Ellen Sullivan has been a constant and reliable mentor not only for me but for so many others in her time at Fontbonne,” Murphy, class of ’87, said in the press release. “Ellen has shown me how to be a strong, fair, and compassionate female leader. Her unwavering support and love for me has helped me to succeed as the head basketball coach at Fontbonne and I am forever grateful for all she has done for me.”

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.