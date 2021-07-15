Game 92: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox return from the All-Star break with a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. The teams will play eight games over the next two weekends, with the Yankees heading to Fenway July 22-25.
The Red Sox are calling up highly-touted outfield prospect Jarren Duran for the series. He will be the Sox’ third high-level prospect in recent history to make his debut at Yankee Stadium, joining Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts.
The Sox hold a 6-0 advantage this season, with four of those wins by three runs or fewer. They lead the Yankees by eight games. The Yankees are also 4½ games out of the second wild-card spot. Here are the standings.
Lineups
RED SOX (55-36): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5, 5.52 ERA)
YANKEES (46-43): TBA
Pitching: TBA
Time: 7:08 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Yankees vs. Rodriguez: Brett Gardner 7-31, Kyle Higashioka 1-4, Aaron Judge 4-25, DJ LeMahieu 5-16, Rougned Odor 2-5, Giancarlo Stanton 1-10, Gary Sánchez 3-15, Gleyber Torres 7-19, Gio Urshela 6-19, Luke Voit 5-13
Stat of the day: The Yankees were 28-19 on May 23, but are just 18-24 since.
Notes: The Red Sox will play 18 straight games against AL East opponents, including seven against the Blue Jays, and three against the Rays … The Red Sox rank third in runs scored with 464, and have the fourth-best OPS at .761. … Rodriguez is 2-5 with a 6.21 ERA in his past 13 starts. He is 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA in two starts against the Yankees this season, and 7-6 with a 3.88 ERA in 20 appearances (18 starts) against New York.
