Game 92: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox return from the All-Star break with a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. The teams will play eight games over the next two weekends, with the Yankees heading to Fenway July 22-25.

The Red Sox are calling up highly-touted outfield prospect Jarren Duran for the series. He will be the Sox’ third high-level prospect in recent history to make his debut at Yankee Stadium, joining Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts.

The Sox hold a 6-0 advantage this season, with four of those wins by three runs or fewer. They lead the Yankees by eight games. The Yankees are also 4½ games out of the second wild-card spot. Here are the standings.