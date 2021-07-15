Joey Gallo hopes to remain with Rangers past trade deadline

The still-rebuilding and last-place Rangers are certain to get inquiries from contending teams before the July 30 trade deadline about the big left-handed hitter and Gold Glove-winning right fielder just back from his second All-Star Game and first Home Run Derby appearance. All-Star righthander Kyle Gibson , a veteran with one year left on his Texas deal after this, will also get plenty of interest.

Joey Gallo has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Texas Rangers. The All-Star slugger is also well aware that he could be traded in the next two weeks by the team that drafted him.

“At the end of the day, in my head and my heart, I feel like I’ll be a Ranger,” Gallo said while in Denver this week. “It’s all I’ve ever been my whole life, so I can’t really think about ever not being a Texas Ranger. But at the end of the day, it’s a business. If the team feels moving me might fit them better, then I understand that.”

Among potential suitors for Gallo could be the righty-heavy New York Yankees or the San Diego Padres, whose general manager A.J. Preller was in the Rangers organization when they got Gallo with the 39th overall pick in the 2012 draft.

The Rangers could also opt to keep the 27-year-old Gallo, who has two 40-homer seasons in his career. The 6-foot-5 slugger is under team control through next season, eligible for salary arbitration again this winter, before possible free agency after the 2022 season.

First-year general manager Chris Young said a possible contract extension for Gallo is one of many scenarios the Rangers are considering.

Gallo, who is making $6.2 million this season, insisted he is not worrying about what he can’t control. There will be a hefty pay raise coming, though the player whose agent is Scott Boras said last month any perception that he is seeking an “insane amount of money” is wrong.

Gallo is hitting .239 with 24 homers and 52 RBIs in 84 games this season. His MLB-leading 72 walks, 12 more than any other player and not including the one he drew in his only All-Star at-bat his week, boost his on-base percentage to .402, fourth-best in the majors.





Mets going black

For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way.

New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field that night.

The Mets said that they will use black jerseys for all remaining Friday night home games this season.

The Mets last wore a home black jersey in July 2012, an 8-5 home defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers that included R.A. Dickey’s first relief appearance in 10 years. It was New York’s eighth loss in nine games.

New York will wear black jerseys on Aug. 13 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aug. 27 against Washington, Sept. 10 against the New York Yankees, and Sept. 17 against Philadelphia.

Sticky substance suspension upheld

The 10-game suspension for Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago for violating baseball’s sticky substance rules was upheld by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Santiago will start serving the suspension Friday, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule at the Los Angeles Angels.

Santiago was suspended by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, on June 30, two days after the 33-year-old lefthander became the first player suspended under MLB’s crackdown on unauthorized sticky substances. Santiago also was fined.

McHale heard the appeal on July 8 in Seattle.

Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.

Under a crackdown that started June 21, all pitchers are being checked by umpires during games for illicit grip aids and Santiago was examined as he exited in the fifth inning.

Ex-MLB pitcher, Giants executive passes away

Dick Tidrow, a former major league pitcher and longtime member of the San Francisco Giants’ front office, has died. He was 74.

The Giants announced his death Wednesday on behalf of the Tidrow family. He died unexpectedly Saturday in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Tidrow pitched parts of 13 major league seasons for the Indians, the Yankees, Cubs, White Sox and Mets. The 6-foot-4 right-hander had a 100-94 career record with a 3.68 ERA over 620 appearances with 138 starts.

Tidrow most recently served as the Giants’ senior adviser to the president of baseball operations. He spent 28 seasons in a half-dozen roles with the Giants after joining the franchise before the 1994 season as a major league scout.



























