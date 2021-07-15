Louis Oosthuizen (64) takes early lead at British Open

Louis Oosthuizen is the clubhouse leader at the British Open and has a place in the record book at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England.

Coming off runner-up finishes in the last two majors, Oosthuizen took advantage of soft conditions on a links course known for its crazy bounces. He shot a 6-under-par 64. That matches the lowest opening round of a British Open at Royal St. George’s. Christy O’Connor Jr., who went on to tie for third, had a 64 in the first round of 1981.