Pole-sitter Kyle Busch brings combative attitude to NHMS

Brexton Busch, a happy-go-lucky kid nicknamed B-Rex, turned 6 in May. While his dad prepares to win Sunday’s Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m., NBCSN), the son of NASCAR’s biggest villain is already racing against 8- to 10-year-olds. They’re driving outlaw karts — go-karts with wings on top that act as a rollover safeguard, and a steering wheel that turns left — around a dirt track north of Charlotte, N.C. Brexton has been in the running lately, but growing irritated when he doesn’t win.

“I can’t imagine that’ll last much past 10 or 12 years old,” Busch said over the phone last week, without sounding like he was joking. “I feel like he’ll start getting into fights with people and whatnot.”

Kyle Busch, by his own admission, doesn’t go to the racetrack to pal around. His son has the opposite attitude — for now.

Advertisement

“It’s frustrating for me because I know how good he can be,” said his dad, who reports Brexton is watching his film, trying to get better, and asking “a million questions.” He’s also picking up his dad’s flavor of racing lingo.

“You’ve got to be careful what you say around kids,” Kyle Busch said. “I don’t think I said it to him, but to someone else: ‘Well, when you run in the back, in the [expletive], you’re gonna get [expletive] on.’ He now says that every once in a while.

“A couple months ago, he had a bad night, wasn’t in it. I asked him after the race, ‘What happened, man?’ and he said, ‘Dad, I ran in the [expletive].’ ”

Kyle Busch, 36, doesn’t often race in the [expletive], but he certainly stirs [expletive] up. This weekend’s pole-sitter never apologizes for trading paint down the stretch, or throwing verbal jabs after the checkered flag. It’s why he’ll likely hear the familiar chorus of boos in Loudon this week, louder now that fan capacity at the 75,000-seat track is back at 100 percent (it was 35 percent for last year’s race). Even in a prickly, hot-headed sport like NASCAR, Busch’s aggressive driving, bump-and-run tactics and brash interviews rub some the wrong way.

Advertisement

“I would say that I’ve always focused on me and not really focused on anybody else,” said Busch, who enters the weekend as one of five drivers (Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman) who have clinched a spot among the Cup Series playoff field of 16. “I was always brought up that you don’t go to the racetrack to make friends, you bring your friends with you.”

For those in New England who like their racing gentlemanly, Busch isn’t the favorite. The Las Vegas product isn’t afraid to feud with anyone, including family. He revealed in an interview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4etiQnRQVCQ) last winter that he and older brother Kurt, 42, didn’t speak for a year after a 2007 crash in an All-Star race. Kurt Busch grabbed his first win of the season last week at Atlanta thanks to Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ross Chastain, who all but blocked Kyle Busch and let his older brother pass him in the final laps. The Busch boys finished 1-2.

“Hell yeah, we beat Kyle,” Kurt Busch said to the Atlanta crowd in a post-race interview. “I taught that kid everything he knows. He should be grateful.” According to NASCAR.com, Kyle Busch later dropped by his brother’s victory celebration, but he was still sour.

Advertisement

The younger Busch, who has two Cup championships (2015, ’19) to his brother’s one (2004), will start inside on Sunday at NHMS, where in the final laps of the 2018 race he was bumped out of the way by eventual winner Kevin Harvick. That was weeks after Busch grabbed the checkered flag at Chicagoland by knocking Larson out of his path.

“I don’t know what y’all are whining about,” Busch said to the crowd in a postrace interview, after mocking the haters by rubbing fake tears from his eyes. “If you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch.”

Loudon, one of the shortest (1.058 miles), flattest tracks on the circuit, has become a big race on the circuit from a schedule perspective; there are four regular-season races after Sunday, then nine playoff races that trim the field from 16 to 12 to eight. It’s also important as a playoff tune-up.

The NASCAR championship is awarded to the winner of the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Phoenix, which took over as the title track after NASCAR moved the race from Homestead last year, is a 1-mile dogleg oval. It is the short, flat cousin to NHMS. Kyle Busch, who has finished top-three four races in a row, enters with high confidence.

“I’ve always been good at the flat tracks,” he said. “The championship race being at Phoenix, you want to be good at Loudon.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.