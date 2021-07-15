Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees game postponed after multiple Yankees test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK — Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees game has been postponed after multiple Yankees tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, reports circulated that Yankees pitchers Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta would both land on the COVID-19-related injured list. Both teams nonetheless prepared for the game as usual, but in the middle of early batting practice, Yankees players were pulled off the field because of health and safety protocols.

Shortly thereafter, in his standard pregame news conference, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he hadn’t heard anything about the Yankees’ COVID situation. Minutes later, however, it became clear that the situation was changing rapidly.