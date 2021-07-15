Tom Brady reportedly played through a torn MCL in his left knee last season

Brady has declined to give specifics about his knee surgery this offseason, only confirming it was “pretty serious.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the knee was an issue all season. He had surgery in late February, shortly after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl title and a season in which he threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played last season with a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, an injury he suffered in his last year with the Patriots, according to reports on Thursday.

“It was an injury I dealt with really since last, you know, April, May,” Brady told reporters in June. “I knew I would have to do something at the end of the year and happy I did it and it was probably something that certainly needed to be done and there was a great outcome so I’m very happy about that. I feel like there’s some things I’ll be able to do this year that I wasn’t able to do last year.”

There’s also some question as to the severity of the injury; Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said it was a partial MCL tear, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, it was fully torn.

Brady tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee during Week 1 of the 2008 season with New England.

