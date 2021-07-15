Dutch crime reporter dies weeks after being shot outside TV studio

AMSTERDAM — A Dutch crime reporter who was shot in the head in a brazen attack in central Amsterdam last week as he was leaving a television studio died of his wounds Thursday, his family said in a statement. The reporter, Peter R. de Vries, was 64.
“Peter has fought until the end, but has been unable to win this battle,” the statement, carried by the Dutch broadcast news service RTL Nieuws, said. “We are indescribably proud of him and at the same time inconsolable.”
De Vries, a well-known public figure in the Netherlands, was shot on the evening of July 6 by an unknown assailant. The attack led to broad condemnation in the country, where drug-related crime and shootings have steadily increased over the past decade. European leaders have condemned the shooting, which raised questions about protections for journalists.
The police arrested two men last week in connection with the attack after stopping them in a car on a nearby highway. The police identified the suspects as a 35-year-old Polish citizen and a 21-year-old from Rotterdam. The police have said they believe the younger man was the gunman.
Both suspects appeared in court in Amsterdam on Friday and remain in custody.
Ferd Grapperhaus, the Dutch justice minister, called de Vries a “brave man” and said his death was “nothing less than a direct attack on our society.”
De Vries, who had hosted a televised crime show for nearly two decades and has long been known in the Netherlands for solving cold cases, had said he regularly received death threats.