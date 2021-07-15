Floods in Germany and other parts of Western Europe leave at least 40 dead

The storms and resulting high water also battered neighboring Switzerland and the Netherlands as a slow-moving weather system threatened to dump even more rain on the inundated region.

Swift-moving water from swollen rivers surged through cities and villages in three western German states, the hardest-hit region. In Belgium, where at least two people were killed, regional authorities ordered the nearly 200,000 inhabitants of Liège to evacuate the city, warning that the Meuse River, which flows through its center, was about to burst its banks.

BERLIN — Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium left at least 40 people dead Thursday, with dozens of others missing and still more stranded on rooftops as violent storms lashed a swath of Western Europe.

A regional train sat in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday. Sebastian Schmitt/Associated Press

Hundreds of firefighters, emergency responders and soldiers were working to save people from the upper floors and rooftops of their homes, fill sandbags to stem the rising water and carry out searches for the missing.

The flooding in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate was some of the worst in decades, after several days of steady rain dumped more water than could be absorbed by the ground and sewage systems. Some highways were closed, and Germany’s main rail provider, Deutsche Bahn, and local authorities urged travelers to stay away from the affected areas.

“It is a catastrophe,” said Malu Dryer, Rhineland-Palatinate’s governor. “We have dead, missing and many who are still in danger.”

The police in Koblenz said that 18 people had died in the heavily hit Ahrweiler district, where the Ahr river burst its banks, inundating the town of Schuld with murky pale brown water. Six houses collapsed and several others threatened to give way, police said.

A hotel owner sits on a Jesus statue in front of his damaged hotel in Insul, southern Germany, Thursday. Michael Probst/Associated Press

Dozens of people remained unaccounted for, and the police urged people to upload images taken of the floods to help them in their search.

Authorities in the district of Euskirchen, south of Düsseldorf, said that at least 15 people were known to have died in the flooding there. Many others were still being rescued, although some villages remained unreachable.

Hundreds of firefighters worked through the night to evacuate people who had been left stranded. Two died while trying to rescue people in Altena, in North Rhine-Westphalia, police said.

Intense rain in Switzerland led the country’s weather service to warn Thursday that flooding would worsen in the coming days.