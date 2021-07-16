Mass. Film Office deputy director talks ‘Good Will Hunting,’ location scouting, and the state’s booming screen presence

Since 1985, Grafft, who is retiring Friday, played a part in the development of “The Witches of Eastwick,” “Good Will Hunting,” 2019′s “Little Women,” and “Knives Out,” to name a few. While the state’s busy film and TV production schedule may in part be a result of a controversial tax credit program, Grafft calls the Massachusetts-based crews “the real heroes” of the growing local film scene.

If there’s a movie that’s been made in Massachusetts in the past 35 years, chances are Tim Grafft has had something to do with it. As the outgoing deputy director for the Massachusetts Film Office, Grafft, 63, was charged with marketing the state as a home base for films, TV shows, and commercials.

The Globe caught up with Grafft, who lives in the South End with his husband, architect David Hacin, about his three-and-a-half decades of bringing Hollywood to the Bay State.

What brought you to the Massachusetts Film Office?

I’m a huge film buff, and basically I was lucky enough to get my dream job. I was studying film at Boston University, and I had every intention of becoming a director, and did a lot of student films. None of them were any good, frankly, and I was told by my very smart professors that I really didn’t have too much talent in terms of directing, which I was devastated by. At the same time, I was lucky enough to get an internship over at the state film office back in 1985, and when I graduated I was just in the right time and at the right place.

What did your day-to-day look like?

We really take our cue from each production. If they need very strong location assistance, where we take them around and introduce them to folks, we’re happy to do that. If they’d rather just see some images of things and then go off and see it on their own, we absolutely can do that, too. The real heroes in the industry here are the local crew. Since I’ve been at the film office, because we’ve had so much production here, the crew base and the infrastructure here has grown exponentially. They’re great. They do location scouting and management and script breakdowns fabulously. The crew base here — the grips, the actors, the caterers, the infrastructure folks, they are the real heroes. They are the folks that have enabled the state to grow.

Why do you think filmmakers are drawn to Massachusetts?

I think it’s diversity. You have mountains in the Berkshires, you have an ocean, you have industrial, you have dive bars, you have colleges, you have big cities, you have period locations. We’re very popular for period locations, because — God love Massachusetts — we take our architecture and our history very seriously.

We really like it when a movie or a TV show goes to the less popular film spots. For example, the TV series “Castle Rock,” which filmed in the central part of this state for two seasons, in a town called Orange, they spent a lot of money in a town that really could use that money. That’s very nice, when you see literally millions of dollars infused into a community on a larger shoot that’s there for a bit of time. It has a real impact.

What are some of the movies that stand out over your years at the MFO?

“Good Will Hunting.” That was a film that we worked very closely with. Gus Van Sant is an absolutely brilliant filmmaker, and he was very interactive with our office and really took our suggestions, and was just an absolute gentleman and a joy to work with. When you’re with these folks for a length of time, you do get to know them, and when you’re with somebody like that who was just a genius, it’s just the best thing in the world.

How has the Massachusetts film landscape changed over the past 35 years?

We’re certainly a lot busier. When I started there in the ’80s, we actually did have a TV series that I worked on called “Spenser: For Hire” with Robert Urich, and it was crazy that at that time Warner Bros., who was producing it, spent the money to do a new one hour episode every week. I really do think that because of the new streaming world and the advent of the digital world, way back when, I think there was clearly a strong need for more product.

Back in the ’60s and early ’70s, Boston actually had a mini-spurt of film growth with “The Thomas Crown Affair” and “The Boston Strangler” and “Love Story” and “The Paper Chase.” Because Boston was a newer city then, the crew was just going up. Kevin White, the mayor then, was really reinventing Boston. I think Hollywood felt that Boston was a hot spot back in the ’60s, and they brought movies here. Now, with new areas like the Seaport, for example, it’s a film commission’s dream. We have a whole new neighborhood to market, and all of the new high-tech companies are also great. I just view them as more new cool locations to try and scout and let Hollywood know are here.

What are your retirement plans?

I’m going to try and write a script — that’s my next chapter. If I can’t get somebody to buy it, I’m going to see if I can produce it. And, yes — the entire thing is in Massachusetts.

This interview was edited and condensed.

