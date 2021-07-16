‘A walk back in time’: Hancock Shaker Village opens trail to new archeological site

“Opening the South Family Trail is tremendously exciting to us,” said director and CEO Jennifer Trainer Thompson in an interview. “Growth of the forest almost made this discovery improbable. How much of the past might we have missed had we waited another year or two before starting the daunting work of clearing this trail? The foundations may have been completely covered by forest.”

A new path, opening Saturday at Hancock Shaker Village in the Berkshires, will lead to archeological remains that have not been seen by the public in the museum’s 61-year history. The South Family Trail guides visitors through dense woods to the newly revealed, unearthed remnants of four building foundations once used by the South Family.

The South Family area, established in 1818 and known as the Young Believers’ Order, was where people could come and try out Shaker life before fully committing themselves and their property to the Church.

“If you thought you were interested in Shakerism, they put you there for a year or so to see if it really was for you,” Trainer Thompson said.

Written records are scarce, but the Village has learned that in 1818, three families with 17 members sought admission into the South Family. By 1849, South Family was closed as there were too few members, and the nine remaining members were sent to live elsewhere in the Village.

The new archeological site is anchored by the foundations of two barns, serving as reminders that the Hancock Shakers were primarily farmers.

Director of Farm and Facilities Bill Mangiardi, left, and Director of Development John Skavlem viewed the archeological remains of a silo. Matthew Cavanaugh for The Boston Globe

“We know a lot about the Shakers who lived in Western Massachusetts, but the new finds reveal more,” Trainer Thompson said. “Uncovering the foundations of barns and silos, for example, confirms, among other things, that they were a largely agricultural society — dairy farmers.

“Shaker history is like that,” Trainer Thompson continued. “Any thread of information can be pulled to unravel a lot more that has been long forgotten.”

The South Family Trail, located off the Village’s 1.5-mile main trail, is a pleasant 10-minute woodsy walk to the ruins.

“History is right under your feet,” Trainer Thompson said. “Look at the quarry and think of what it took to quarry all the stones for the Round Stone Barn. Look at the foundation walls of the barn and think what went into homesteading in 1819, and what it must have been like to join a new community of believers. It’s really a walk back in time.”

Hancock Shaker Village employees walked the new South Family Trail. Matthew Cavanaugh/For The Boston Globe

For 176 years, the Hancock Shaker community, established in the 1780s, was part of one of the most successful utopian societies in the US, living hard-working, peaceful lives, separated from the ways of the world. By 1830, the Hancock community, known as the City of Peace, had grown to some 300 members living on 3,000 acres, much of the land acquired from neighboring farmers who had converted to the Shaker faith.

Today, Hancock Shaker Village is considered to have one of the premier Shaker collections in the world, with 22,000 artifacts. A National Historic Landmark since 1968, it features 20 historic buildings at the Village, including the Ministry Shop, the Horse Barn, the Ice House, the 1826 Round Barn, the Meeting House, the 1820 School House, and the Sisters’ Dairy and Weave Shop. Fifty room-setting exhibits contain Shaker furniture, crafts, and tools designed to reveal Shaker daily life.

In the 1910 Barn Complex (reopening to the public on Aug. 1), children can spin wool, construct a Shaker chair, or weave on a loom that’s sized just for them. They can also try on Shaker clothing and see baby chicks hatching. There’s also a working farm with herb and vegetable gardens and livestock, and well-marked trails meander past the Shaker Reservoir, the site of the North Family, and to Mt. Sinai, the Shakers’ most spiritual place.

Saturday’s opening celebration of the South Family Trail includes a 1 p.m. talk (free with admission) by Shaker scholar Steve Paterwic, and on-site interpreters will be sharing information about the South Family through the Walk & Talks held daily in the Village.

HANCOCK SHAKER VILLAGE

1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield, 413-443-0188, www.hancockshakervillage.org

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com