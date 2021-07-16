Mass. jobs recovery remained slow in June, even as economy reopened

Hiring in Massachusetts remained slow in June, despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, with employers adding 9,400 jobs, up by just 200 from the amount added in May.

The small bump in hiring, reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday, suggests that employers were still struggling to find workers, even as nearly all coronavirus restrictions were lifted and additional business sectors reopened at the end of May. The pace of hiring in Massachusetts has been slow since January, when employers added 37,900 jobs.

About half the states in the US saw employment numbers increase in June, including Massachusetts, while the others saw employment mostly unchanged.