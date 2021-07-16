Mass. jobs recovery remained slow in June, even as economy reopened

Hiring in Massachusetts remained slow in June, despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, with employers adding 9,400 jobs, up by just 200 from the amount added in May.
The small bump in hiring, reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday, suggests that employers were still struggling to find workers, even as nearly all coronavirus restrictions were lifted and additional business sectors reopened at the end of May. The pace of hiring in Massachusetts has been slow since January, when employers added 37,900 jobs.
About half the states in the US saw employment numbers increase in June, including Massachusetts, while the others saw employment mostly unchanged.
The state’s Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported that 3.5 million residents were employed and 180,500 were unemployed in June. The labor force participation rate, or share of working-age population employed and seeking employment, was up 0.1 percentage point from May’s revised number at 65.7 percent.
Massachusetts’ unemployment rate dipped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.9 percent in June, which is below the national average of 5.9 percent. While the state saw the largest decrease in the US year over year, dropping nearly 10 percentage points, it also had the highest unemployment rate in the country last summer.
The Labor Department on Thursday reported that US weekly unemployment claims continued to trend downward, dropping slightly to 360,000, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.
Although unemployment levels are dropping, some businesses are still struggling to hire enough workers to meet the pent-up demand from consumers. The US Commerce Department said Friday that retail spending was up 0.6 percent in June from the month prior as Americans spent more money on clothing, electronics, and dining out.
