US retail sales rose 0.6 percent in June as Americans spent more on clothing, electronics, and dining out

Updated July 16, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Despite light rain, customers filled up outdoor seating at restaurants along Salem Street on June 12.
Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and dining out as the economy opened up and there were fewer pandemic-related restrictions.

U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6 percent in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month.

Sales at bars and restaurants rose 2.3 percent, according to Friday’s report. Clothing store sales rose by 2.6 percent, and sales at electronic shops were up 3.3 percent.

