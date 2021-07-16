Waltham cancer-drug startup TScan to begin trading after $100 million IPO

TScan Therapeutics, a cancer-drug startup based in Waltham, became a publicly traded company Friday, three years after it was founded out of Harvard Medical School.

The preclinical biopharma company raised $100 million by selling 6.7 million shares at $15 each and will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol TCRX.

TScan is working on programs for both solid and liquid tumors, and it expects to submit two investigational new drug applications for its lead programs, which aim to prevent relapses in blood cancers, such as leukemia, by the end of the year. The company analyzes T cells from recovering cancer patients to engineer cell therapies.