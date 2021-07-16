A guide to some of the best beaches in Rhode Island

For such a tiny state, Rhode Island certainly carries its weight in beautiful beaches. It’s hard to beat the variety and charm of this coastal destination with its sprawling sandy shores and seaside colonial towns. Whether you’re after calm waters, big breaks, celebrity cachet, or some peace and quiet, Rhode Island has something for every type of beachgoer. They don’t call it the Ocean State for nothing.

Now that summer is in full swing, we’re rounding up some of the best beach picks from Globe staffers to help readers explore New England’s coveted coastlines.

Here’s a look at some of the best beaches to visit:

Narragansett Town Beach

Narragansett Town Beach. Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

Sit back and watch the surfers, walk along the sea wall, and get a view of the Towers. This beach is a Narragansett landmark close to the site of the former Narragansett Pier Casino, remnants of which are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Narragansett was recently ranked among AAA’s best beaches in New England, located in the heart of a thriving beach town, just steps from tons of restaurants, shopping, and ice cream. This sprawling beachfront spanning 19 acres has concessions, restrooms, and first aid on site. Daily admission is $12 per person, according to naragansettri.gov.

How to get here: 39 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, R.I., 02882. Click here to see a map.

Misquamicut State Beach

Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island. John Woodman/South County Tourism Council

Unlike some of Rhode Island’s other beaches, which face Narragansett Bay, this beach looks out over the Atlantic Ocean. Here you’ll find a half-mile of expansive beachfront, restrooms, outdoor showers, food, concessions, gazebos, and a playground. As one of the state’s largest and most popular beaches that was recently ranked a favorite for families by Lonely Planet, it fills up fast. It’s a hike from Boston but worth the drive. Parking is $12 during weekdays and $14 on weekends and holidays, according to riparks.com.

How to get here: 287 Atlantic Ave., Westerly, R.I., 02891. Click here to see a map.









Salty Brine State Beach

Salty Brine State Beach is a popular destination in Narragansett. Eric Doyle for the Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

Smaller than most Rhode Island beaches, this one has a couple things going for it. The surf is quieter here which makes it a perfect spot for families, and it’s just around the corner from the famous Aunt Carrie’s seafood restaurant. Watch as the fishing boats and ferries go by, or visit the nearby village of Galilee. This beach boasts all the amenities, including restrooms, showers, concessions, and a boardwalk along the jetty with overlook platforms and picnic tables. Parking is $12 during weekdays and $14 on weekends and holidays, according to riparks.com.

How to get here: 254 Great Road, Narragansett, R.I., 02882. Click here to see a map.

Easton’s Beach

Easton's Beach in Newport. David Goldman/Associated Press

Locally known as “First Beach,” Easton’s Beach is one of Newport’s largest beaches located just steps from the town’s famed Cliff Walk, its luxurious Gilded Age mansions, and within minutes of its downtown. This 3/4 mile-long stretch features beautiful white sand, Atlantic-facing surf, a boardwalk, a historic carousel, concessions, and public restrooms. Recently featured on newportri.com as one of Newport’s best beaches, Easton’s draws visitors from all over the world. Parking is $15 on weekdays and $25 on weekends and holidays, according to cityofnewport.com.

How to get here: 175 Memorial Blvd. Newport, R.I., 02840. Click here to see a map.

Don’t see your favorite here? Tell us which spot you’re partial to and we may include it in a future story:

