Blind date: ‘We agreed that planning trips around the food is the only way to go’

What makes her a catch: She sees the beauty in every person she meets

Her perfect match: Would do something meaningful that makes people’s lives better

JULIA R.: 26 / freelance cellist

Her hobbies: Cooking and baking

Her exes say: She’s always up for adventure

ZOOM VIDEO DATE, 6 P.M., SOUTHAMPTON AND BRIGHTON

FRESH APPEAL

Jill I pulled a tarot card to get centered and took a few deep breaths.

Julia I blow-dried my hair for the first time in years because it wouldn’t dry in the high humidity.

Jill I felt excited. I love going on dates so I knew it would be fun.

Julia I’ve never been on a blind date or a virtual date so I really didn’t know what to expect.

Jill She had warm and pretty eyes.

Julia I thought Jill was beautiful. What stood out most was her smile (cliché, I know), it was very genuine and inviting. She asked if I was nervous because she was as well. It was really sweet.

WARMING UP

Jill We realized that we’re both artists (me, visual artist and her a musician) and connected over the precarious balance of making art/music and making a living.

Julia We’re both creative people, so we had quite a lot to talk about regarding our respective art forms. She told me about one of her performance pieces that I thought was really creative and impactful.

Jill We both grew up in small towns and are both avid foodies. We agreed that planning trips around the food is the only way to go.

Julia She was a vegetarian for years but recently expanded her diet to fish.

Jill We talked about our families, mental health, what brings us joy, how we managed to survive 2020. There wasn’t really a lull in conversation.

Julia The conversation flowed so easily.

Jill I got take-out from Paul & Elizabeth’s in Northampton. I had the sea vegetable salad, which was delicious, as always.

Julia I ordered from Irashai Sushi & Teriyaki and got a seaweed salad, a roll, and salmon sashimi paired with white wine (an Albariño, to be exact).

Jill I felt immediately comfortable. I feel like we had a lot to talk about and we could’ve kept talking for longer.

Julia I think pretty early on I knew I liked her. She was very easy to talk to, which is big for me.

FINAL COURSE

Jill We had been talking for almost two hours and I remembered that my coconut carrot cake slice was in the fridge. It felt like a natural ending.

Julia She wanted to get her cake out of the fridge, and my roommate had just gotten back from her own date. It felt like a good stopping point.

Jill One deal breaker could be that I live in Western Massachusetts and she’s in Boston. Some would say we are worlds apart.

Julia The biggest challenge would be the distance between us. I’m not sure how open I am to a long-distance relationship.

Jill We exchanged numbers.

Julia She asked if I’d like to do this again in person and I said yes.

SECOND DATE?

Jill If I’m in Boston or she’s in Western Mass., maybe we’ll go on a real, in-person date. I’d rather meet in person. You can get a better idea of someone’s energy.

Julia That’s the plan!

POST-MORTEM

Jill / B+

Julia / A+



